'The Franchise' is turning up the heat with a surprising new twist

HBO's 'The Franchise' is a sharp satire about the chaotic production of a superhero movie

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Franchise'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: While superhero movies enjoy immense popularity, fans often overlook the perseverance needed to bring these larger-than-life characters to the big screen. HBO's 'The Franchise' effortlessly dives into this very theme. Jon Brown's satirical comedy explores the production of a superhero movie through the eyes of Daniel (Himesh Patel), the first assistant director.

The first episode elegantly introduces Daniel’s chaotic world as he struggles to keep things running smoothly throughout the production of 'Tecto: Eye of the Storm.' Despite his best efforts, things spiral out of hand, resulting in eye injuries for actors Adam (Billy Magnussen) and Peter (Richard E. Grant). Additionally, Daniel's fixed gaze at Anita (Aya Cash) hints at a shared past, which is explored further in Episode 2.

Were Daniel and Anita in a relationship in 'The Franchise'?

Himesh Patel and Aya Cash in a still from 'The Franchise' (@hbo)

In 'The Franchise' Episode 1, viewers sense a connection between Anita and Daniel. This past is fully revealed in Episode 2, uncovering the history they share. As Anita steps into the producer role for 'Tecto: Eye of the Storm,' it is disclosed that the couple were in a relationship for six months before Anita hooked with an Australian leading man, leaving Daniel heartbroken. This explains why Daniel's gaze was filled with fury and despair in the first episode.

Now that the former couple is working together, I'm pretty sure that sparks may fly again. I love the idea of the romance on the set, which will undoubtedly be a ray of sunshine despite the constant chaos in the production. To move forward, they must put their past disputes behind them. In Episode 2, the duo makes an effort to do just that for the sake of the film, but I wonder how long it will last. However, this temporary reconciliation may lead to moments of intimacy that could rekindle their old feelings, potentially setting the stage for a sequel to their love story.

When and how to stream 'The Franchise' Episode 3?

Daniel Brühl, Jessica Hynes, Aya Cash, Himesh Patel, Isaac Powell, and Lolly Adefope in a still from 'The Franchise' (@hbo)

The third episode of 'The Franchise,' titled 'Scene 54: The Lilac Ghost' will air on Sunday, October 20. To watch the episode online, go to Max.

The streaming giant has three distinct membership options. The most cost-effective option, including ads, is $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. The second plan, which does not include advertisements, costs $15.99 per month, or $149.99 per year. Concurrently, the highest membership level, Ultimate Ad-Free, costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually.

'The Franchise' trailer