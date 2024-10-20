Where was 'The Diplomat' Season 2 filmed? Major location change teases plot twist for Keri Russell-led thriller

Netflix's 'The Diplomat' has been renewed for third season with a major change in filming location

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you are hooked on Netflix's political thriller 'The Diplomat' and eagerly awaiting Season 2, we have good news for you! The show has officially been renewed for Season 3, and the announcement revealed a key location change, hinting at a major plot twist. Starring Keri Russell as Katherine "Kate" Wyler, the newly appointed US ambassador to the UK, the series follows her as she navigates a failing marriage with a fellow diplomat while managing international crises and forging strategic alliances.

'The Diplomat' Season 1, which premiered in April 2023, quickly became a fan favorite, prompting the streaming giant to confirm another season within just two weeks. Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 left off, with shooting taking place in several iconic locations across London. If the Netflix show truly intrigues you, check out the major filming locations of 'The Diplomat' Season 2 that you can even visit on your next trip to the UK.

Wrotham Park, Hertfordshire

A still from 'The Diplomat' filmed at Wrotham Park, Hertfordshire (@netflix)

Although the real US Ambassador in the UK resides in Winfield House, located in Regent’s Park, 'The Diplomat' has been filmed at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire. This stunning country home spans 2,500 acres and is one of the largest private houses near London. It has also served as a filming location for notable productions like 'The Gentlemen,' 'The Crown,' 'Bridgerton,' and 'Downton Abbey.'

St Paul’s Cathedral, London

This was about 11.30 this morning when driving past. I recognise the actor & actress but do not know their names. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pBRYGdQp7i — Lewis Wood (@Woodzie_1989) June 3, 2023

In June 2023, the cast and crew of 'The Diplomat' were spotted filming at St. Paul’s Cathedral, a major tourist attraction located on Ludgate Hill, the highest point in the City of London. Entry to the Cathedral costs £25.

Further locations are yet to be revealed.

Where will 'The Diplomat' Season 3 be filmed?

Keri Russell and Ato Essandoh in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

While the release of 'The Diplomat' Season 2 is awaited, Season 3 is already in production. The update was confirmed by TheWrap, mentioning the announcement from Netflix's chief content officer Bela Bajaria at Los Angeles' Bloomberg Screentime Conference.

The announcement revealed an exciting location change, with filming taking place in both London and New York City. Creator Debora Cahn said, "After an amazing summer shooting in the UK, we brought London home to NY. Best of both worlds — filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going." New York City.

How to stream 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

Keri Russell and Ali Ahn in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

'The Diplomat' Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 31, only on Netflix. Season 1 concluded with Kate discovering that the attack on a British warship, which had initially brought her to the UK, wasn't orchestrated by a hostile nation—it was actually the work of the British prime minister.

The official logline for 'The Diplomat' Season 2 reads, “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world. Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn.”

