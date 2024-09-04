Will Devin Strader join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10? ABC producers eyeing his newfound fame

Devin Strader who recently ended engagement with Jenn Tran on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 may appear on 'BIP' Season 10

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII: Devin Strader is likely to make an appearance in Season 10 of 'Bachelor in Paradise', as producers of the ABC show may want to take advantage of his recent popularity.

In the finale of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 aired on September 3, Jenn Tran and Devin ended their engagement. Tearfully, Jenn expressed how difficult the past few months had been. She recalled their happiness in Hawaii but noticed a shift once they returned, feeling Devin had started to withdraw.

Jenn described his inconsistent efforts in communicating, leaving her confused about the change in their relationship. Jenn detailed how Devin called her the night before a planned visit, to break off the engagement, stating he no longer loved her and regretted their decision to get engaged.

Despite her attempts to understand his feelings and suggest they date without the pressure of engagement, Devin was disengaged and uninterested in seeking counseling or fighting for their relationship.

Jenn also mentioned how shocked host Jesse Palmer was by Devin's sudden change, as he had previously expressed deep love for her. Jenn concluded by noting that she hadn't seen Devin since July, highlighting the stark contrast between his past promises and his current feelings.

Devin Strader called off engagement with Jenn Tran after 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc)

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran calls out Devin Strader's disrespectful actions

When Devin took the stage with Jenn, their body language was extremely tense. Jenn expressed to Devin that their current conversation wasn't what she had hoped for, emphasizing that they should treat each other with "respect" by having discussions away from the camera.

Jenn expressed her confusion about his actions following their broken engagement, specifically mentioning that he immediately began following former Bachelor contestant Maria Georgas.

"Not only is that so disrespectful to everything that we had shared together, I just don't understand it, why you would do something like that. It completely invalidated the entire relationship," Jenn added.

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran calls out Devin Strader's disrespectful actions (abc/@johnfleenor)

Which of Jenn Tran's 'Bachelorette' contestants will join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10?

During the 'Men Tell All' special of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 which dropped on August 27, the first two cast members for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 were revealed. Jonathon Johnson, who was among Jenn's top three but was eliminated in Hawaii, became the first contestant from Season 21 to be invited to join Season 10 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

At the end of the men reunion, Hakeem Moulton was the second of Jenn's men to join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10. The rest of the cast will be revealed closer to the premiere date. However, ABC executive Robert Mills hinted that another of Jen's suitors will be offered a spot on the show. When someone tweeted that Brett Harris deserved an invite, Robert replied, "He will get one."

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 stars Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' (abc/@rickymiddlesworth)

Who will host 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10?

Jesse Palmer is anticipated to reprise his role as the host for the upcoming Season 10 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' Since Chris Harrison's exit from the franchise in 2021, Palmer, who previously held the title of 'The Bachelor,' has taken on the responsibility of hosting various shows within the franchise. His transition into this role has been well-received, and fans are eager to see what will he bring in the next season.