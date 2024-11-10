'The Bachelorette' alum Chase McNary and Ellie White reveal amazing news in adorable video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Chase McNary is gearing up for an exciting new chapter: fatherhood! Former 'The Bachelorette' star recently took to his Instagram page to announce that he and his wife Ellie White are expecting their first child together. The couple revealed the exciting news with a charming video, both donning cowboy hats. In the clip, Chase lovingly kisses Ellie, who is the owner of the designer hat brand Mill & Habs.

Later, Chase turned Ellie's hat towards the camera, revealing sonogram images in its brim. The hat featured the inscription, "Baby McNary 2025." The pair captioned the video, "Baby McNary Coming May 2025." In no time, the comments section was overflowing with congratulatory messages from numerous Bachelor Nation members. Adam Gottschalk who appeared on Season 13 of 'The Bachelorette' wrote, "Congrats guys!! You’re going to be great parents," while Chris Bukowski, who competed on Season 8 wrote, "Let’s goooooo. Congrats to you both!"

When did Chase McNary and Ellie White get married?

For those unversed, Chase McNary and Ellie White got engaged in July 2022 and tied the knot on July 6, 2024, at the Arapahoe Basin's mid-mountain lodge located in Dillon, Colorado. Chase later broke the news of their marriage via an Instagram post.

"At 11,500 ft on 7/6/2024, I married the love of my life. It was a dream come true, with all my favorite people, stunning views, great music, delicious food, my amazing suit, and the perfect dress. I could relive that day a thousand times over," he wrote along with a series of pictures from their wedding day.

'The Bachelorette' alum Chase McNary married Ellie White in July 2024 (Instagram/@elliefwhite)

What happened to Chase McNary on 'The Bachelorette' Season 12?

During his time on Season 12 of 'The Bachelorette', Chase McNary, a medical sales representative, was one of the many suitors vying for the heart of Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher, a real estate developer hailing from Dallas, Texas.

Chase was eliminated from the ABC dating competition in the ninth week. Later, Chase also participated in Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' He ended up parting ways with Angela Amezcua in the sixth week.

'The Bachelorette' alum Chase McNary competed on Season 12 of the ABC dating show (Instagram/@chase_brody_mcnary)

'The Bachelorette' alum Chase McNary drops sweet birthday tribute for wife Ellie White

Now and then, 'The Bachelorette' alum Chase McNary takes to social media to express his love for his wife, Ellie White, especially on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. In September 2024, he penned a beautiful note for his wife Ellie on her birthday.

"First time I get to say this… Happy Birthday to my Wife! Life with you by my side has been nothing short of extraordinary. Every day with you, is a reminder of how incredibly blessed I am. You are everything I ever dreamed of in a partner and so much more," he wrote.

The reality TV star added, "I still can’t believe I get to celebrate a lifetime of birthdays with you! Your strength, kindness, and love inspire me every day to dream bigger and love deeper. Today, we honor the incredible person you are, inside and out. I love you beyond words! @elliefwhite."