'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Kat Izzo sets the record straight on plastic surgery speculations

Kat Izzo has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors, with some claiming that she currently looks like a completely different person

'The Bachelor' alum Kat Izzo is setting the record straight on the plastic surgery rumors circulating on social media! She recently took to her TikTok account to share before and after photos, admitting that she got Botox to enhance her physical appearance. In the video, the 27-year-old also mentioned that she got fillers to change her overall look.

Soon after, the fans began comparing her past photos with her current appearance, with some claiming that she looked like a completely different person before undergoing cosmetic procedures. A few even alleged that the reality TV star has had more work done than what she claimed in the video. A Reddit user speculated, "I see blepharoplasty, filler to cheeks, lips, chin, possible nose job and of course Botox + veneers."Another chimed in, "I think it’s mostly fillers, botox, lasers and microneedling, all of which she has easy access to given her line of work. Filler in the jaw, chin, cheeks for sure, maybe even a little near the nose."

'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Kat Izzo addressed plastic surgery speculations in a TikTok video (Instagram/@katizzo)

What happened to Kat Izzo on 'The Bachelor'?

For the unversed, Kat Izzo appeared on Zach Shallcross' season of 'The Bachelor'. She was eliminated from the ABC dating show in the seventh week. During the finale, Zach got engaged to Kaity Biggar.

Kat then joined 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 to search for the love of her life. During her time on the show, she formed a good connection with John Henry, an underwater welder. In the finale, John proposed to Kat and she said "yes." However, Kat and John's romance was short-lived, as they ended up pulling the plug on their relationship a couple of days after their engagement in December 2023.

During his appearance on the 'Almost Famous' podcast in April, John spoke about their split. "It got to a point where it was just extremely hard for the both of us. Then basically, I called it quits. I said this doesn’t feel right. I think this should be a lot easier than what it is, and it just, it wasn’t the case. … I just started thinking to myself, maybe this just isn’t for me. Once I got that in my head, it just kind of spiraled from there," he shared.

'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Kat Izzo was eliminated from 'The Bachelor' in Week 7 (Instagram/@katizzzo)

Who is Kat Izzo dating now?

At the moment, 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Kat Izzo is in a relationship with a man named Zac Cooper. Kat went Instagram official with her new boyfriend earlier this year in July. She shared a carousel of pictures of them on her Instagram page, with the caption. "Just as surprised as you are :)."

Every now and then, Kat keeps sharing adorable photographs of herself and her new beau on her social media accounts.