'The Bachelor' star Kelley Flanagan posts cryptic message fuelling cheating rumors

'The Bachelor' star Kelley Flanagan dated Peter Weber before Ari Raptis

'The Bachelor' star Kelley Flanagan has seemingly parted ways with her beau, Ari Raptis. The couple started dating after she broke up with Peter Weber in 2023. However, the duo's romance seemed to be short-lived as she hinted at the split. Although Kelley didn't mention the name of her beau, she did tease that she was cheated on.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kelley shared, "I know many of you have been curious about my dating life and I tried to keep things private for a while." She further noted that she thought that working on her relationship away from social media would help her thrive, but insisted that sometimes things don't go as planned.

The ABC show alum further revealed that she has recently found out that she has been highly "disrespected for the past seven months". She hinted that her partner was cheating on her and she seemingly found out through her followers. She wrote, "If it wasn't for all of you [my followers] and girls being girls' girls, I would have stayed in the dark and never known. My heart is shattered but I'm so grateful to have you all."

'The Bachelor' star Kelley Flanagan (Instagram/@kelleyflanagan)

How did Kelley Flanagan and Ari Raptis meet?

'The Bachelor' star Kelley Flanagan reportedly met Ari Raptis at a mutual friend's wedding in Mykonos, Greece, in 2022. However, the duo stayed friends for a while, but lost contact. Kelley and Ari later reconnected in 2023 and gave dating a shot. The duo had a whirlwind romance and also flaunted it on social media.

Also, Kelley's family approved of Ari as he is Greek and her mother was thrilled to have her tradition in her family. Ari also attended Kelley's sister's wedding and spent the day hanging with her and her family. Kelley shared a series of fun moments with Ari teasing that he had well-adjusted to her family. Despite the split rumors, Kelley and Ari still have their photos posted on their social media handle.

Kelley Flanagan and Ari Raptis met through mutual friend (Instagram/@kelleyflanagan)

Business tycoon Ari Raptis gifts Kelley Flanagan $10k Rolex watch

'The Bachelor' star Kelley Flanagan was thrilled to get an expensive and precious gift from her business tycoon boyfriend Ari Raptis. The duo spent their first Christmas together in 2023 and shared a series of cozy photos from their holiday celebration after making their relationship official in June 2023.

She flaunted a photo of her gold and silver Rolex watch from boyfriend Ari on her Instagram Stories and claimed that she still couldn't get over her Christmas gift from Santa aka Ari. However, Kelley didn't specify the exact style of Rolex, it seemed like the accessory appeared to resemble the Women's Rolex Datejust Watch, which costs around $10,000.

Business tycoon Ari Raptis gifts Kelley Flanagan $10k Rolex watch (Instagram/@ariraptis)

Kelley Flanagan enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Peter Weber after 'The Bachelor' gig

Kelley Flanagan was on the long list of Peter Weber aka Pilot Pete's suitresses on 'The Bachelor' Season 24. Peter and Kelley reportedly met shortly before the ABC show started filming in 2018 and felt an instant spark. Unfortunately, Kelley faced an early elimination until producers allegedly tried to keep the duo away from each other.

However, they reconnected with each other soon after filming the ABC show gig and have been in an on-and-off relationship for three years. After forming countless beautiful memories and moving together to NYC, they parted ways claiming things didn't work out between them.