Taylor Sheridan's antics in 'Yellowstone' finale have fans up in arms

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan is once again under the radar following his unappealing appearance in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. Sheridan has faced criticism for both his writing and acting, with many fans accusing him of inserting himself into the show unnecessarily.

Things escalated when Sheridan's appearance in 'Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 13 took up a significant portion of the episode runtime, causing fans to bash the maker. However, Sheridan's appearance in the 'Yellowstone' finale is also generating major backlash, with fans accusing him of overdoing his cameo.

Taylor Sheridan cracks meaningless jokes in the 'Yellowstone' finale

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

There are several reasons why Sheridan's portrayal of Travis isn't well-received by fans, with one of the most notable being the character's arrogance. Travis is a middle-aged man with a bit of talent for negotiations, but for the rest of the time, the man is nothing less than a man-child. With Travis eating out a significant runtime from the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13, the last thing fans wanted to see in the finale was Travis.

Travis's appearance in the finale drew widespread criticism, particularly for his unnecessary jokes at Jimmy Hurdstrom's (Jefferson White) expense, which almost looks identical to a high-school bully. While I loved the fact that Teeter (Jen Landon) will have new beginnings with the help of Travis, it's still so hard to love the character, especially when he takes a jibe at Teeter's way of speaking. I mean, the last time I checked, these are all the traits of a bully who makes themselves stand out with a gritty exterior but deep inside is brimming with insecurities.

Fans are not impressed with Taylor Sheridan's cameo in 'Yellowstone' finale

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

As soon as the 'Yellowstone' finale premiered, fans flocked to X to share their sentiments about Sheridan's appearance. One fan said, "Some day I hope to find someone that loves me half as much as Taylor Sheridan loves himself. These final episodes of #yellowstone are so centered on him it's crazy and cringe at the same time." Another said, "I said the same thing. So cringe!"

Some day I hope to find someone that loves me half as much as Taylor Sheridan loves himself. These final episodes of #yellowstone are so centered on him it's crazy and cringe at the same time. ##YellowstoneTV — Chooch McGee (@CleFrownsFan) December 16, 2024

I said the same thing. So cringe! pic.twitter.com/qma407xu4U — CiCi Simmons (@cicisimmons20) December 16, 2024

Another added, "Can they take Taylor Sheridan and this horrible character to the train station also? What an a*****e!" A fan shared, "Who in their right mind chews up that kind of screen time by writing yourself a role as a badass, womanizer, best cowboy ever that adds nothing to the story."

Can they take Taylor Sheridan and this horrible character to the train station also? What an a$$hole! #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV 😱😱🚆 🚆 🚆 pic.twitter.com/zAgRRpQFn4 — Aaron G (@aarong3000) December 16, 2024

Who in their right mind chews up that kind of screen time by writing yourself a role as a badass, womanizer, best cowboy ever that adds nothing to the story — The Dread Pirate Roberts (@TDPR68) December 16, 2024

Meanwhile, another commented, "I get the feeling that Travis isn’t really a character but is how Sheridan is in real life. He can’t act; he’s the same character with the same schtick in everything he does."

I get the feeling that Travis isn’t really a character but is how Sheridan is in real life. He can’t act; he’s the same character with the same schtick in everything he does. — 🦋C65hristine (@C65hristine) December 16, 2024

