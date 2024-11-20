Tammy Slaton needs to understand the show is not called '1000-lb Tantrums'

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton faces setback after hitting major weight loss milestone

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has recently achieved a major milestone. In a preview of the upcoming episode, the TLC show star is overjoyed after stepping on the scale and seeing her weight drop from 303 lbs to 281.2 lbs. Tammy claimed she hasn't weighed around 280 lbs since the 4th grade. However, another preview revealed that she still wasn't approved for the skin removal surgery despite hitting her lowest weight.

The surgeon explained that Tammy wouldn't be eligible for skin removal surgery yet, as she had undergone weight loss surgery just over a year ago. Typically, two surgeries require a significant gap of at least a year between them. She was suggested to continue losing weight for the next year to achieve her goals, after which the surgeons could revisit the topic of skin removal surgery. Tammy was left disappointed with the surgeon's revelation and rejected the surgeon's request for the examination. She began throwing tantrums over the setback, disregarding the major milestone she had just achieved. She should focus on the positive aspect of her weight loss journey, rather than dwelling on the negativity.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton receives support from her sibling

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is lucky to have the greatest supporter in her life—her brother, Chris Combs. He has always remained by her side through thick and thin. Instead of getting jealous, Chris notably cheered Tammy after she recently surpassed his weight which is 284lbs.

He was thrilled for his sister and claimed, "Tammy’s success makes me ecstatic." He also confessed, "Did I ever think I’d see the day that she was smaller than me? Well, no, probably not, because I never thought about her being smaller than me. She's always been Tammy, big."

How much does Tammy Slaton currently weigh?

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has faced numerous ups and downs throughout her weight loss journey. At her lowest point, she weighed 725 lbs when she made her debut on the TLC show. However, she has since come a long way and lost a major amount of weight. Tammy managed to drop 115lb after she entered an Ohio rehab facility in February 2022.

She focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and continued her journey through September when she underwent gastric bypass surgery. By August 2024, she revealed that she had lost around 500 lbs since 2022 and now weighs 225 lbs.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton struggles with her new living situation

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has been struggling to find a permanent home since leaving the rehab facility. She hasn't invested in buying or renting a place to live. However, her struggle continued especially after her half-sibling, Amanda Halterman, kicked her out after a dramatic feud. She temporarily stayed at her sister, Amy Slaton's house, but was soon asked to leave.

Recently, Tammy reached out to her brother, Chris Combs, for help with house hunting. She visited multiple apartments but couldn't find any place suitable for living under budget. Showing his support, Chris stepped in and proved to be a great brother. He gave Tammy a space at his home and helped her in renovating the place.

