'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman’s outbursts suggest more than just medication struggles

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman has long maintained a strained relationship with her family, marked by frequent outbursts and aggressive behavior. One such incident even left her sister, Tammy Slaton, homeless. Amanda’s erratic actions have caused her family to grow increasingly uneasy around her. While many have speculated that her outbursts could be attributed to pain medications with side effects like irritability and mood swings, her recent behavior suggests there may be something deeper at play.

In recent '1000-lb Sisters' episodes, Amanda’s behavior has led to speculation that she may be smoking marijuana, a habit she has indirectly confirmed during her live sessions on social media. While she has admitted to smoking marijuana, she has also made it clear that she avoids doing so in front of her children. Although some may wonder if she is under the influence while interacting online, Amanda insists that she is not intoxicated during these sessions. Overall, her recent behavior has led to curiosity about whether substances beyond her prescribed medications could be influencing her actions.

'1000-lb sisters' star Amanda Halterman refuses to reconcile during family dinner

In '1000-lb Sisters' Season 5, Episode 6, Amanda reunites with her family at a dinner party hosted by Amy Slaton. During the event, the family expresses their nervousness about being around Amanda, with even Chris Combs unsure of how things will unfold, given Amanda's tendency to be hot-headed.

Despite the tension, Amanda refuses to reconcile with them. She even announces her plans to move to Florida to live with her boyfriend, RJ Thomspon, dismissively, telling her family she will simply FaceTime them.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman avoids taking accountability

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda often refuses to take accountability for her actions. She claims that others blow things out of proportion but struggle to communicate without using a harsh tone.

In a recent confrontation with Tammy, Amanda expected an apology from her, despite being in the wrong, as Tammy didn’t even want to engage in the fight. While Amanda often attributes her behavior to taking medication, she still doesn't apologize to those who are affected by her harsh words and actions.

Is '1000-lb sisters' star Amanda Halterman still dating her Florida boyfriend?

Amanda's move to Florida to be with her boyfriend, RJ Thompson, took her family by surprise, but it seems unlikely to last. She relocated, hoping to build a future together and strengthen their relationship after nearly a year of dating in secret. However, RJ never joined Amanda in Florida and abruptly left her to visit his family and never returned, leading to their breakup. A few months later, Amanda took to TikTok to reveal that RJ had betrayed her and implied that she had returned to Kentucky.

