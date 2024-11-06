‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton reveals the truth on those pregnancy rumors about sister Amy Slaton

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is shutting down the rumors about her sister Amy Slaton's pregnancy! On Monday, November 4, 2024, Tammy posted a video on her TikTok, where she directly addressed the speculation surrounding Amy’s pregnancy. “I wish people would stop spreading rumors. But I’m here to tell you, Amy is not pregnant," Tammy shared in her latest TikTok video.

For the unversed, Tammy's sister Amy is already a doting mother to her two sons, Gage Deon Halterman, 4, and Glenn Allen Halterman, 2, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Michael Halterman. The couple separated in March 2023 after four years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in September of the same year. In addition, the reality TV star also responded to claims that her sister-in-law Brittany Combs who is married to her brother Chris Combs has died. Tammy set the record straight by saying, “And Brittany did not pass away." Over the years, Brittany has made several appearances on the TLC show on various occasions.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is shutting down the rumors about her sister Amy Slaton's pregnancy (@tlc)

Who is Amy Slaton dating now?

Recently, '1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton sparked dating rumors with a man named Tony Rodgers from Battle Creek, Michigan. The two were first romantically linked in 2023, and by November of that year, they went public with their relationship.

In the end, Amy and Tony were not each other's soulmates and they ended up calling it quits before New Year's Eve. Amy later shared an update about her love life on TikTok, posting a selfie of herself with the caption, "Broken heart on New Year's Eve! Single for the new year though!"

As of this moment, the exact reason behind the breakup of Amy and her former flame Tony is not known. Currently, Amy is enjoying being single and focusing on her two children. However, she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of finding the love of her life in the future.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton previously dated Tony Rodgers (Instagram/YouTube/@amyslatonhalterman)

Why was '1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton arrested?

Earlier this year, in September, Amy Slaton, best known for starring in the TLC program '1000-lb Sisters' was arrested on two counts including child endangerment and drug possession. The police had received a call about an incident at the Tennessee Safari Park, where a guest had been bitten by a camel.

Upon arriving at the local zoo park, Amy was taken into custody. A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was also in the car, was arrested as well. At the time, both of Amy's sons were in the vehicle but were unharmed. Amy and Brian were not found guilty of the child endangerment and drug possession charges pressed against them. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2024. So far, Amy has not made any official comments regarding the incident.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton faces legal trouble (@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.