'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton reveals the things she can finally do after 500lb weight loss

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has successfully shed 500 lbs

PRINCETON, KENTUCKY: '1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is one of the most popular cast members from the show who has achieved significant weight transformation and continues to do so after her time on reality TV. She used to weigh 725 lbs due to struggles with food addiction, but the TLC star has come a long way and has committed to a healthier lifestyle. Since making this switch, she has conquered numerous challenges and successfully shed 500 lbs.

Tammy currently weighs 225 lbs and has finally been able to experience life like a normal person. In the first episode of '1000-Lb Sisters’, she shared how dramatically her life has changed. "Now that I've lost so much weight, I'm able to do things that I never would have been able to do," she said during a private confessional. Tammy elaborated on the everyday activities she can now enjoy that were once out of reach. She expressed her joy over these small victories that many often take for granted. "Being able to cross your legs and put your shoes on..." she said. Tammy also revealed that she can now "sit comfortably on the toilet," an activity she is experiencing for the first time.

1. What is '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton's 'only problem' after her 500-pound weight loss?

In the episode, Tammy revealed her insecurity about her excess skin, which she referred to as her "only problem" following her weight loss transformation. Her statement led to a crew member asking how much excess skin she had. The '1000-Lb Sisters' star replied, "Too damn much!" She went on to explain the issues she's facing due to the skin hanging from her body. "I get rashes under my stomach and that can get infected," she shared. While Tammy noted that her mobility has improved, she mentioned that she walks a little bow-legged because of the excess skin between her legs. The TLC star then expressed her eagerness to undergo skin removal surgery next.

2. What does Tammy Slaton credit for her incredible weight loss?

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy has lost significant weight over the years, showcasing the dedication and determination required for such a transformation. Since her journey began, she frequently shares glimpses of her progress on social media. Her slimmer physique rarely goes unnoticed, especially given the inspiring story behind her achievement. In an Instagram video, Tammy revealed the real reason for her weight loss, stating that her life took a transformative turn when she realized the importance of focusing on what she could control and never losing sight of her potential. Following her bariatric surgery, Tammy aims to maintain a healthy lifestyle and has also developed an interest in cooking, adding healthier ingredients to her diet.

3. Tammy Slaton 'makes contact' with late husband Caleb Willingham on '1000-Lb Sisters'

In the new episode of '1000-Lb Sisters’, Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton attempted to connect with the spirit of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. Tammy revealed that she has had his ashes made into a necklace and a ring, allowing her to feel a continued connection with him. She further stated that Caleb is still with her, as she can smell his cologne around her. "If you watch carefully, my hair will move behind my ear... [that's] Caleb," she added.

Believing that she and her sister have a "connection to the spiritual world," they decided to communicate with him using an app designed to pick up information from ghosts trying to connect and translate it into words. However, the experience left Tammy shaking. While Amy asked questions to Caleb, Tammy admitted to hearing his voice say, "I'm here." In disbelief, she covered her mouth, interpreting the situation as Caleb announcing that he hadn't left her yet and was still with her.