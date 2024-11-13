‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Chris Combs moves one step closer to important surgery

In the recent episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, titled 'Carbe diem', Chris Combs visits a new doctor, Dr Turner, alongside his sister Tammy Slaton to explore the possibility of skin removal surgery.

During the doctor's appointment, Chris received a major update on his skin removal surgery. "You're mostly skin. So I would be comfortable operating on you if you lost say another 20 to 30 pounds somewhere in there. Okay," Turner told Chris. "Okay. Well, that is a good news. That is good news," Chris replied. Dr. Turner then advised Chris to focus on exercising in addition to calorie restriction, stating, "Try and do it not just with calorie restriction obviously you've got the internal surgery but with some some physical activity. Okay. The more you do that the better you'll heal."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs shares concern about belly fat

During the recent episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, Chris Combs revealed that he considered the excess fat on his stomach as his biggest challenge, following his issues regarding the appearance of his chest area.

"I don't have very much skin extra on my arms and legs. My abdomen is the biggest problem and after that my chest area but I know that needs to be a whole separate surgery so if I get my belly roll cut off. I'm going to be all slender up in this area and then I'm going to have a big flabby man t**ties on top and if the pain is not worth it I'm just going to live with my man t**ties," he explained.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs opened up about his weight loss journey, expressing joy and pride in the significant progress he has achieved over the past few years. "Every weight loss goal I've had in the last two years has been 50 pounds. Here you go 50 pounds, here you go 50 pounds so when he said that I only had 20 more pounds to lose to get skin removal surgery it's like damn I've been waiting forever to hear that," Chris shared in a private confessional.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.