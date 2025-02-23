Sydney Sweeney reveals why ‘SNL’ appearance was 'terrifying' for her: "My mouth..."

It looks like Sydney Sweeney is a little too relatable as she opens up about her ‘SNL’ guest appearance

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about names in Hollywood right now. She first gained attention in the controversial show 'Euphoria' and has since starred in movies like 'Anyone But You' and 'Madame Web' alongside Dakota Johnson. She seems to be everywhere these days. But with her rising fame, she has also faced controversies. There were rumors about her and 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell, claims that she lied about working as a tour guide at Universal Studios, and even debate over her 'Saturday Night Live' appearance, which some conservatives thought 'ended wokeness'.

During her session at 'South By Southwest' on March 12, 2024, Sweeney opened up about her 'SNL' debut. “It was terrifying, guys. It was so scary,” she admitted about her March 2, 2024 appearance. “My mouth dried up. I’m having panic attacks thinking about it. But it was so fun.” In the same interview, when asked about how she is treated online, she said, “My DMs are not a safe space,” when asked by an audience member. She added, “There is no respect in those,” as per Indy100.

For the unversed, Sweeney got her start with breakout roles in 'Sharp Objects' and 'The White Lotus', but now she’s also focusing on producing. At just 10 years old, she convinced her parents to let her audition for a small film in Spokane by putting together a five-year business plan. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in business, which helped her navigate the industry. “I am a business,” she explained. “You are a business. Every actor is their own company.”

The fear she felt during her 'Saturday Night Live' appearance also carried over to her latest project, the horror film 'Immaculate', in which she plays a nun named Cecilia. The film, which she also produced, premiered at SXSW on March 12, 2024. She called it her "most terrifying" role yet, as reported by Hello Magazine. Interestingly, Sweeney first auditioned for 'Immaculate' at age 16 but didn’t land the part. After years of the movie being stuck in development, she returned to it, this time with the power to bring it to life through her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Reflecting on the journey, she shared, “I got to make it myself, which when I’m sixteen—I didn’t know. Now, I look back, and I’m like, ‘Syd, you made it.’”

Sydney Sweeney arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennettfor Janie's Fund)

Unlike some producers who just finance projects, Sweeney is involved every step of the way. She says she "parents" her projects. “I’m part of it from the beginning to the end.” She also makes sure that everyone working on her projects is treated fairly. “I truly believe that it takes everybody to create something. It’s not just one person,” she said. “I want to be 50-50 with all of my partners. I want to make sure that everyone has equal deals, feels that they are all equally at the table.”