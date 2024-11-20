Sydney Sterlace is very lucky to advance on ‘The Voice’

Sydney Sterlace's Playoffs performance felt more like a girl in her school talent show than on one of the world's largest stages, like 'The Voice'

The start of the Playoffs, the penultimate round of NBC's popular singing competition series, officially brought Season 26 of 'The Voice' on Tuesday, November 19, to a close. The stakes are higher than ever today, as only the top vocalists will advance to the Live Shows, where the season's winner will ultimately be decided.

First up was Team Gwen, where Sydney Sterlace, Jan Dan, Gabrielle Zabosky, Jose Luis, and Jake Tankersley received advice and criticism from guest coach Machine Gun Kelly. We can't help but pause and wonder why Sydney was one of the two that won, though.

Sydney Sterlace entered her Folklore phase in 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs

Sydney, just 15 years old—like MGK's daughter—earned one of those coveted spots. She shared with MGK and Gwen Stefani that she's a Swiftie and aspires to be a singer-songwriter. She chose to perform as Taylor Swift's 'Betty.'

When she entered her 'Folklore' phase, she wanted to focus more on her storytelling than her singing skills. While her interpretation was overly joyful, Gwen reminded her that she needed to hear the lyrics.

Sydney Sterlace's performance in 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs felt more lackluster than ever (Instagram/@sydneysterlacemusic)

Sydney Sterlace's 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs performance fell flat

Let's start by reminding whoever dressed Sydney like a Cowgirl Barbie birthday cake that sometimes less truly is more. Aside from that, the teenager's performance was a mix of beautiful moments and shaky ones.

Although she has a beautiful voice and a lot of talent, she appeared to have trouble with some of Tay Tay's wording in this instance. She may have had a B on paper, but when she did well, she excelled. Sitting next to a guitarist during her performance, Sterlace regrettably felt more like a girl in her school's talent show than she did on one of the world's largest stages.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Sydney Sterlace has achieved a lot by the age of 15

Despite being the only musical member of her family, Sydney has always had their unwavering support. At the age of seven, she started participating in local talent shows, and by the time she was ten, she had already achieved success by taking first place in the Erie County Fair talent competition.

Since then, she has maintained that momentum by performing the national anthem at several Buffalo Bisons games and a Buffalo Sabres game this season. Additionally, she frequently performs at a local music arts festival that Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls organizes.

Sydney's career has been greatly supported by her devoted mother, who has found local events for Sydney to compete in and scouted singing chances on social media. Sydney just emerged victorious in a BroadwayEvolved-sponsored TikTok contest.

Sydney was shocked when she won since she didn't know whether the competition was legitimate and didn't think it would result in anything. She will never forget the all-expense-paid trip to New York when she was flown out for a week-long Broadway intensive with Betsy Wolfe.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sydney Sterlace is a member of the acappella group Acapop! Kids (NBC)

New episodes of 'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET and Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC. You can view every episode on Peacock.