Gwen Stefani’s bold decision sends her strongest vocalist packing on 'The Voice'

Despite being the most consistent singer on 'The Voice' Season 26, Gabrielle Zabosky fails to make it to the Live Shows

At the end of the Tuesday, November 19 episode of 'The Voice', three singers were sent home. Before making her final eliminations in the Playoffs, Coach Gwen Stefani offered some comforting words to the contestants. On 'The Voice,' the playoffs are usually a difficult period as all the surviving contestants have developed as singers. With each one feeling closer to stardom, the farewells become more emotional, and the eliminations more intense.

By the time they leave the show, however, the singers who are eliminated in the Playoffs have gained not only the attention of a national television audience but also valuable knowledge and experience that will serve them in their future endeavors. Although Gabrielle Zabosky was one of the most reliable vocalists, particularly for Team Gwen, she was sadly forced to leave 'The Voice' Season 26. This raises the question of whether Gwen is truly committed to building a winning team.

Gabrielle Zabosky quit her job at Olive Garden for 'The Voice' Season 26

Gabrielle found herself stuck in the middle of the group. In the world of music competition shows, being placed in the middle of the lineup often doesn’t bode as well as those who receive the first or last glory places.

However, Gabrielle's eccentric and vivacious personality might easily defy expectations. She connected with Machine Gun Kelly right away while she was coaching. He even jumped out of his chair to offer her a fist bump when he found out that she had resigned from her job at Olive Garden to pursue her dream.

Gabrielle Zabosky delivered one of the best vocals in 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs

Gabrielle chose to play a slower piano version of Roxette's 'Listen To Your Heart' in an attempt to make an impact. Her reworked rendition of the song was flawless.

After this performance, demonstrating that you know who you want to be is part of the game, and the singer made this song uniquely hers. Her vocal tone demonstrated her skill and understanding of what a contemporary female pop singer is, and her strength and power were unmatched.

Gwen Stefani eliminates her most powerful vocalist ahead of 'The Voice' Season 26 Live Shows

So far, it's been a great night. Gabrielle, who we seem to admire more with each performance, even made us appreciate Roxette's ballad in a whole new way. She left it all on stage, including a powerful belt, an ear-catching snarl, and even a squeak in her voice that would have made her a celebrity in the 1980s.

If we were in Gwen's shoes, we would have taken a completely different approach and remained with the consistently powerful Gabrielle. Only two people could represent Team Gwen during the live shows and Gabrielle should have been one of the Team Gwen Playoff winners on 'The Voice'. But we are not Gwen.

She realized this was going to be a tough decision and couldn’t hold back her tears. The seasoned coach has made some bold choices this season, and this one was certainly a tough, unexpected call.

