'The Voice': Gwen Stefani ditches Blake Shelton’s finale tradition as Jake Tankersley bids adieu

Gwen Stefani breaks from her husband's approach.

In one of the most pivotal rounds of the competition, each coach would get their first coaching experience with a singer, since every coach has a steal during the Knockouts. In the November 19 episode of 'The Voice' Season 16, Gwen Stefani made her debut collaboration with Jake Tankersley, whom she had stolen from Snoop Dogg.

One would think Gwen would continue her husband's tradition of bringing a country singer to 'The Voice' show finale, but that changed this time around with Jake's elimination. So, what made Gwen send Jake home?

Jake Tankersley goes home ahead of 'The Voice' Season 26 Live Shows (Facebook/@jaketankersleymusic)

MGK wanted Jake Tankersley to embody Johnny Cash in 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs

As a true country singer, Jake wanted to showcase his authentic style on stage. Machine Gun Kelly asked him about his influences in country music and encouraged him to bring a bit of Johnny Cash's influence to his performance.

He wanted to discover the secret that made Johnny Cash famous. He chose to perform 'The Painter' by Cody Johnson. While Jake gave a solid performance, he still has a long way to go before reaching the level of the Man in Black. His performance was solid. While he may have lacked the natural dynamism of some of his competitors, the singer has the potential to deliver a radio-ready sound that could make an impact on the country charts.

Jake Tankersley's stage presence sent 'The Voice' Season 26 singer home

Jake's voice was flawless, and he infused his performance with a great deal of emotion. The issue was that his stage presence was so minimal, that it felt like we were simply watching a jukebox for three minutes. He later explained that, although it wasn't visible, he became deeply emotional during his performance. Did you?

Jake Tankersley got eliminated after 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs (Facebook/@jake.tankersley)

Where is Jake Tankersley now after 'The Voice' Season 26?

The playoffs may have marked the end of Jake's incredible run on Season 26 of 'The Voice', but for the countless admirers he has amassed throughout the country, it may just be the beginning of a trip along even more expansive rural roads. Despite his rustic roots, Jake is as high-tech as they come when it comes to maintaining a strong internet presence.

Jake, a happily married father of four, enthralled listeners with his touching story of marrying Ashleigh, his high school sweetheart while performing all across his Sooner State haunts. He even made time to record The Little Things, his debut album, in 2019.

Jake gives followers even additional opportunities to follow him on social media. Visit his YouTube account, Jake Tank Music, follow him on Instagram, locate him on TikTok, and follow him on Facebook.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Jake Tankersley is happily married and a father of four (NBC)

New episodes of 'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET and Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC. You can view every episode on Peacock.