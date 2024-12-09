'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard and boyfriend welcome their first baby girl

'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard is officially a mother

Lindsay Hubbard is officially a mother! The 'Summer House' star has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, December 8, Lindsay posted a touching photo of herself and her partner, whose identity she has yet to reveal, holding their baby girl's tiny hand.

“She’s here!!” Lindsay captioned the post, revealing her daughter’s name as Gemma Britt Kufe. In July, Lindsay announced her pregnancy in an Instagram collaboration with Clearblue. “WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” the 38-year-old wrote, sharing photos of her growing baby bump. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan, and this is it!” This joyful announcement comes nearly a year after her 'Summer House' costar Carl Radke called off their engagement in August, just three months before their wedding date.

'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard opens up about being a mother

Shortly after sharing her exciting news, Lindsay opened up exclusively to People about her journey to motherhood. "To think where I was this time last year is insane to me," The 'Summer House' star said. "Looking back on it, it's just so clear to me that the universe had a plan," She described her path as surreal, adding, "All of a sudden, for a girl who's always wanted to be a mom, there I was at 37 years old, staring down the barrel of being single and questioning when dreams of having a family would happen."

Things quickly changed when an old flame re-entered her life, "And then this incredible man comes back into my life and next thing you know, I'm pregnant," she said. "It's like the universe was saying, 'See? This is the time. This it the guy. Now you're ready.' I feel like my prayers were answered."

Who is Lindsay Hubbard dating?

The 'Summer House' star has yet to reveal the identity of her boyfriend, explaining that his "high-powered job" keeps him out of the public eye. While Lindsay hasn’t publicly named the man she’s welcoming her baby with, she opened up about their relationship during the Summer House Season 8 reunion in June, describing him as “a wonderful man.” Lindsay shared, "We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago." She added, "It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January."

'Summer House' star Paige DeSorbo reflects on Lindsay Hubbard's split

Lindsay’s 'Summer House' co-star Paige DeSorbo offered her advice on Lindsay's split from Carl during the Season 8 finale, which aired on May 30. "He did you a favor," Paige said. "Let him go. In a year, you could be married with a baby with the love of your life. Let him go so that someone can come in."