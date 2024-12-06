'Southern Charm' stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover keep the spark alive in long-distance love story

'Southern Charm' stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are still madly in love with each other! For the unversed, Paige, 32, and Craig, 35, first met each other on the sets of 'Winter House' Season 1 in February 2021. At the time, Craig was in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer.

Paige and Craig made their romance official in October 2021. During an interview with ET Online, Paige revealed that she and Craig began casually dating in May of the same year and they have been together ever since then. As per Craig's official Bravo bio, "He seems to be thriving romantically with girlfriend Paige at his side." The 'Summer House' star believes that Paige is the one for him. Now and then, he gushes over his ladylove on social media.

'Summer House' Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are still together (Instagram/@paige_desorbo))

Do Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover live together?

At the moment, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover don't live together. Currently, these two lovebirds are doing long-distance since Craig lives in Charleston, South Carolina, and Paige lives in New York City.

During an October 2024 interview with Page Six, Craig addressed the living situation, saying, "I think a lot of people, when they hear long-distance, they think that it means that we don’t well, I guess that in a traditional long-distance relationship, you don’t see each other a lot. But Paige and I basically live together, and we just live in two different places.”

The Sewing Down South co-founder further added, “A lot of times, I just stay at her apartment when she goes out to the Hamptons. We were just in Charleston for a couple of weeks for my brother’s wedding and then the holidays, we get to spend with family."

'Summer House' Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover don't live together (Instagram/ @paige_desorbo))

'Summer House' stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover wish 'to get married and have a family'

'Summer House' stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover would love to get married someday in the future but right now they are not in a hurry to take the big plunge. “We just have a common goal. One day we want to get married and have a family,” he told the media outlet.

“We’re just in a unique spot that we’ve embraced of being like, ‘We’re two very career-driven people. We both love where we live and we don’t know what’s coming next, but we’d rather go through those challenges with the right person than just with the wrong person," Craig added.

'Summer House' stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have talked about their plans (Instagram/@paige_desorbo)

Do Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover want to have children?

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have discussed the idea of having children, but for now, they are very happy with their relationship. In an August 2024 interview with People magazine, Paige spilled the beans on her baby plans.

"When I get married and have a baby, I want to be so in it. And I would feel like a fraud if I said to Craig, 'Okay, let's just get married and have a baby because everyone is pressuring us,'" she told the publication.

'Summer House' stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover would love to have children someday (Instagram/@paige_desorbo)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 premieres on December 5, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.