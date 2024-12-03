'Summer House’ alum Samantha Feher goes official with new boyfriend

'Summer House’ alum Samantha Feher previously dated Kory Keefer

Samantha Feher is moving on following her split from her 'Summer House' co-star Kory Keefer! Recently, Samantha went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, William Hayden, who co-founded Secure Bags.

The reality TV star shared a series of snaps of herself from her latest vacation."Guys I feel like I’m in Brazil,” she wrote alongside pictures from her trip on Instagram. In the first photo shared, Samantha can be seen posing with her new beau in a tropical location. The pair was in Brazil to attend a wedding.

For the nuptials, Samantha donned a figure-hugging green dress with gold heels. She topped off her look with a matching gold handbag. On the other hand, William wore a light blue pantsuit with a white shirt underneath. He completed his outfit with a pair of gray loafers.

Along with this, Samantha also debuted her new romance on her Instagram Story. “On Sundays we hard launch businesses and boyfriends," she wrote in her Instagram Story. Around the same time, she released the first episode of her 'Caps Lock' podcast.

‘Summer House’ alum Samantha Feher dubs boyfriend William Hayden ‘hot’

After her trip, Samantha Feher spoke about her new relationship and her podcast in her Instagram Stories. “I just want to come on here and talk about a couple of things. The first one is that you think my boyfriend’s hot. He is. So ate with that one," she said in an Instagram Story video.

In a separate video, Samantha talked about her new podcast and said, “While I was in Brazil we premiered a podcast. I really do feel like this podcast was inspired by you guys. You guys have been so involved in me becoming invested in my own wellness journey.”

Why did Samantha Feher and Kory Keefer split?

Samantha Feher who shot to fame after appearing on the seventh season of 'Summer House' was previously linked to Kory Keefer. The pair confirmed their relationship in April 2023. However, they called it quits the next year.

During a January episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Samantha revealed that she and Kory broke up in December 2023. “I had said ‘I love you’ to him and he never said it to me. He didn’t say it back when I said it to him and he never said it for the rest of the relationship and that was a big problem for me.

"I was like, ‘I think I need to get out … it’s becoming clear,’” she said. "I didn’t break up with him because I don’t love him, I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me," she further added.

At that time, Kory also addressed the pair's split. During an interview with Page Six on January 16, he said, “Sam and I connected on so many levels, but I believe we just weren’t meant for each other, and that’s the hardest truth to admit."

‘Summer House’ alum Samantha Feher launches new ‘Caps Lock’ podcast

On Sunday, Samantha Feher dropped her 'Caps Lock' podcast. With her podcast, Samantha aims to help listeners “live bigger, better, louder and longer." You can listen to her podcast on various platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as YouTube.