Who is Maria Georgas dating now? ‘The Bachelor’ alum sparks romance rumors with ‘Summer House’ star

‘The Bachelor’ alum Maria Georgas, a former actress-turned-executive assistant is reportedly dating a 'Summer House’ star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Maria Georgas is officially off the dating market! Not long ago, 'The Bachelor' alum was spotted out and about in public with 'Summer House' star Jesse Solomon.

Maria donned a white crop top and light blue jeans for their latest outing. She topped off her outfit with white shoes and a black bag. On the other hand, Jesse was seen wearing a grey shirt paired with white pants. He completed his look with white shoes and a pair of black sunglasses.

As of now, neither Maria nor Jesse has made an official comment about their current relationship status. However, during an Amazon Live on August 7, Jesse confirmed that he was "seeing someone" and he was "super happy." At that point, he didn't reveal the name of his girlfriend.

'The Bachelor' alum Maria Georgas is rumored to be dating Jesse Solomon (Instagram/@maria.georgas/@jessesols)

Did Maria Georgas date Devin Strader?

Maria Georgas recently took to her TikTok account to share her thoughts on Devin Strader after the dramatic finale of Jenn Tran's season of 'The Bachelorette.' Maria's name came up during the 'After the Final Rose' special.

Regarding Jenn and Devin's relationship, Maria said, "I can't speak on her relationship. The only two people that can speak on her relationship are her and Devin. Those are the only two people that know truly what is going on."

Then, Maria shed light on Devin following her on Instagram after his split from Jenn.

"Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram. Guys, I don't pay attention to who follows me and who doesn't. I have no clue about that. Until people brought it to my attention, I didn't know. And by that time when I found out, he had unfollowed. Let me clear the air on something: I've never met Devin before. I never went clubbing with him," Maria explained.

It seems like Maria and Devin were never in a relationship.

Bachelor Nation stars Maria Georgas and Devin Strader may not be dating each other (Instagram/maria.georgas, @abc)

‘The Bachelor’ alum Maria Georgas dated one of Drake’s best friends

Back in the day, Maria struck up a romance with one of Drake's close pals. In an episode of the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, she addressed the rumor about her dating one of Champagne Papi aka Drake's friends.

“We’re cool, so I don’t mind talking about this. He owned a restaurant with Drake in Toronto. Drake is a big thing in Toronto. It’s just not as crazy to think that there are ties to Drake in Toronto. Drake is the most amazing person. He is so kind and so sweet. My ex-boyfriend did have a restaurant with Drake.”

"I got to meet Drake and know him through my ex. They were running a restaurant together. It was a very popular restaurant at the time called Fring’s," she added.

Maria Georgas dated one of Drake's friends Instagram/@mariageorgas)

What happened to Maria Georgas on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28?

Maria Georgas was one of the ladies vying for Joey Graziadei's heart on 'The Bachelor' Season 28. During her time on the ABC dating show, she managed to win over the hearts of the fans and she became a fan-favorite in the blink of an eye.

Maria made it to the Hometown Dates. After her date with Joey, she confessed her heartfelt feelings to him and told him that she was falling in love with him. However, Joey eliminated Maria as he had stronger connections with the other remaining women.

'The Bachelor' Season 28 star Joey Graziadei eliminated Maria Georgas (@abc)

'Summer House' star Jesse Solomon previously dated Lexi Wood

In July 2024, Jesse Solomon was seen getting cozy with his 'Summer House' co-star Lexi Wood during a night out. In some of the pictures that emerged online, the two of them were seen making out.

During the star-studded party, Jesse and Lexi were seen flirting with each other. 'Southern Hospitality' star Oisin O'Neill was able to get a glimpse of the pair kissing captured on his phone.

For the unversed, Lexi is a model and social media influencer by profession. In the past, she has been romantically linked with David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham, and Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber.