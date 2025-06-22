5 strangest ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions that the judges surprisingly loved

These wild ‘AGT’ auditions had no business moving on — but the judges just couldn’t say no

‘America’s Got Talent’ is a global talent show that provides one chance to all acts – the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s then up to the judges to decide which one moves ahead in the competition. Most often, the audience and the judges unanimously agree that an act is worthy of the show. However, in rare instances, some bizarre performances get the green light, causing outrage online. We have curated a list mentioning some of the strangest acts on ‘AGT’ that got qualified thanks to the judges and the audience.

1. Ben Lapidus’s The Parmesan Song

Performing an original song on the ‘AGT’ stage is no small feat, if only the song were any better. In the show’s 17th season, Lapidus sang a song about ordering pasta at a restaurant and the waiter

asking him for more parmesan cheese. The lyrics are cringy enough to make your toes curl, and that’s what happened during his live performance. All four judges – Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum – pressed the X buzzer. However, in a surprising twist, the judges three of the judges changed their minds because of the live audience’s influence. “The people want the parmesan,” Lapidus screamed.

2. Yumbo Dump's Physical Comedy

The duo from Japan, with a physique resembling sumo wrestlers, came bare-chested on the ‘AGT’ season 13 stage. They used body contact to create various noises, but not before describing what the noise would sound like. The realistic sounds and the way it was produced sent everyone into a fit of laughter until judge Mel B pressed the X buzzer. “Why?” the duo yelled. “I don’t get it. Exactly, why?” the Spice Girl alum replied. The act continued, eventually getting a standing ovation and yeses from the other judges.

3. Enishi’s Poker Face

The contestant was present on the stage but remained mum until his performance was over. Enishi gave creepy vibes when he showed up with his face entirely covered and his statuesque appearance. However, his performance was surprisingly jolly as he changed his face masks in a split second while Lady Gaga’s ‘Poker Face’ played in the background. The performance failed the impress Cowell, but the audience convinced him to say yes.

4. The TT Brothers

One of the strangest acts to get the judges’ approval would be the TT brothers. The duo arrived onstage wearing t-shirts with the letter ‘T’ written in bold. “Let’s [Look] for T in daily life and in the world,” one of the brothers announced. They performed different scenarios and danced every time the letter T was mentioned. They even brought host Terry Crews on stage for the same. The act shockingly pleased the judges! “Would like to buy a vowel,” Mandel jokingly asked Klum, who said yes. Vergara called it a “perfect act” and praised their personalities before saying yes.

5. Keith Apicary’s Dance

This 35-year-old unemployed contestant lets loose on the ‘AGT’ stage while dancing. Apicary who’s not a dancer but “loves” to dance busted some random but energetic moves. He danced his way off the stage, leaving everyone shocked. However, he got back up and took a bow as the audience cheered. His performance wouldn’t be called a talent, but it certainly got everyone in the room pumped, prompting judges to send him to the next round.