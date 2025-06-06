‘AGT’ fans call Mel B ‘obnoxious and childish’ for stealing Sofia Vergara’s big on-air moment

Fans say Mel B’s grumpy, critical comeback on 'AGT' is ruining the show’s energy and they may be right

‘AGT’ fans claim Mel B is back to being annoying! The returning judge has been getting negative reviews over her comeback, mostly because of her critical judgment and alleged mean attitude. The Spice Girls alum gave her first Golden Buzzer to the Messoudi Brothers in the latest episode of ‘AGT’ season 20. However, after the golden confetti settled, judge Sofía Vergara complained that she wanted to press that buzzer. “I was gonna do it. That was my Golden Buzzer,” the Modern Family actress said. Simon Cowell asked why she didn’t get to the buzzer earlier. “I don’t know. She did it out of nowhere. She took it away,” Vergara said about Mel B.

Fans took to social media to complain about Mel B’s rude behavior. “I am so sick of her misery and negativity already. It's ruining the whole vibe for me,” one Reddit user wrote. “I used to get excited to watch, but her presence is sooooooo unbearable,” the user added. A second Reddit user pointed out that Vergara was “mad” and claimed she won’t be quiet anymore. “Her feathers have been ruffled,” the user added. Another internet user alleged that the judges were talking among themselves that it was Vergara’s turn to press the buzzer. Mel B pressed it instead, saying she got tired of waiting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

However, a fourth internet user defended the former Scary Spice, saying the judges’ Golden Buzzers are not pre-assigned. “No one said it was Sofia's turn. No one was really mad. This is as overblown as when Simon tried to ‘steal’ Howie's GB last year,” the user added. Another fan questioned what Mel B’s “deal” is this season. The social media user pointed out that the singer wasn’t “so negative and aggressive” during her previous seasons' appearances. “The fact that she pushes other judge's button is soooo obnoxious,” another fan wrote. Although many turned the heat on Mel B, some thought she was a great addition to this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

“She’s a breath of fresh air for me. I can only watch so much AGT until I’m sick of the fake over sold positivity,” a Reddit user wrote. “I don't mind her as much as I am getting tired of some of the acts Howie is cheering for,” another internet user wrote. Another fan claimed that it is “great” having someone who’s straightforward and speaks the audience’s mind instead of being confused or overdramatic. One Reddit user suggested that Mel B was brought back because Cowell “mellowed down” after having kids and dealing with his health issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

Another internet user chimed in to support Mel B, saying the show is not lacking positivity. “There is really no reason for judges if they all stand for every act, give praise and a Yes vote. I tune myself out for a lot of the judges comments because they are so predictable,” the user added. Mel B was part of ‘AGT’ from season 8 through 13 before her not-so-grand comeback in season 20. In an interview with Today, the former girl group member revealed that she “got kind of laid off and fired” from the show. “But yeah, I’m back now,” she said at the time.