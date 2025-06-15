Long before Simon Cowell joined ‘AGT,’ the show had a wild judging trio — and one name still doesn’t add up

"I am proud that I was part of making America’s Got Talent the No. 1 rated show for the past four summers," David Hasselhoff shared.

Over the years, many well-known names have served as judges on 'America's Got Talent,' which first premiered in 2006. From time to time, the producers of the NBC talent competition switched up both the judging panel and the host to keep things fresh for viewers. Every judge who has been a part of the 'AGT' family has brought unique elements to the hit show. The original Season 1 judges were David Hasselhoff, Brandy Norwood, and Piers Morgan. At that point in time, the show was hosted by Regis Philbin.

Hasselhoff, best known for shows like 'The Young and the Restless' and 'Baywatch,' served as a judge for the first four seasons. As per the New York Post, post his departure, Hasselhoff reflected on his time on the show and shared, "I am proud that I was part of making America’s Got Talent the No. 1-rated show for the past four summers. It’s been a rewarding experience, and now I’m thrilled to be able to follow my dream to do my own TV show, which will be announced very shortly. I want to thank my friend (executive producer) Simon Cowell and everyone at NBC and Fremantle for the opportunity for four great years.”

Norwood, meanwhile, was on the show for just one season. In 2007, Norwood announced that she would be leaving the show and would be replaced by Sharon Osbourne. According to Metro UK, a close representative of Norwood spoke about her sudden exit from the show and explained, “Brandy has enjoyed her association with the program. However, she felt she couldn't give the new season the attention and commitment it deserved." She was later involved in multiple wrongful death lawsuits after a fatal car accident on LA’s 405 Freeway.

Morgan remained on the show for six seasons. As per Today, Morgan announced on CNN that he is bidding adieu to the show by saying, "Well, members of the Academy, I'm available!" My schedule just cleared a bit because I can exclusively reveal that I'm leaving 'America's Got Talent' ... I've loved every single second but discovered that juggling, to my surprise, really is a bit more difficult than I thought." Later on down the line, Morgan returned as a guest judge during Season 10 of the show.

Morgan was seen as an odd choice, though producers may have been seeking a Cowell-like presence, similar to ‘American Idol.’ Morgan had no background in entertainment or talent judging. During his time on the show, Morgan was seen giving harsh comments just like Cowell. And now, the judging panel for 'AGT' Season 20 includes Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Cowell. Furthermore, Terry Crews serves as the host of the hit show.