Stranger Things' Season 5 trailer: It's Eleven vs Vecna as Hawkins approaches endgame

Spanning nearly three minutes, there's enough action, drama, a bit of laughs, and guaranteed tears

Trust Netflix and The Duffer Brothers to dish out the perfect Halloween present. The streamer dropped the official trailer of 'Stranger Things' Season 5. Spanning nearly three minutes, there's enough action, drama, a bit of laughs, and guaranteed tears.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millie Bobby Brown teased what was in store for her character. "She’s in a warrior state,” Brown said. "As for her mindset, all she is thinking about is protecting her friends. Her friends are her chosen family, so she will do whatever it takes to protect them, and we’re going to see that." Co-creator Matt Duffer further added, "They’re not experiencing normal life. Nothing in Hawkins is normal anymore … their movement is restricted, and there are Big Brother cameras everywhere. So not only are they active — their everyday, normal lives are anything but."

Ross Duffer called it a blockbuster event. "We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane."

The latest comes on the back of Netflix announcing the titles of season 5. "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of [censored for now]," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer,' "Shock Jock' 'Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and "The Rightside Up."

The official synopsis reads, "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

The cast will see the return of all major players, Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Brett Gelman.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 will release in three parts — all slated around holiday weekends. Vol. 1, comprising four episodes, releases November 26. Vol. 2 with three chapters on Christmas and the much-awaited finale on New Year's Eve. All episodes drop at 5 p.m. PT. Seasons 1-4 are currently available for streaming on Netflix.