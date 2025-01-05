Is ‘Lioness’ Season 3 happening? Zoe Saldana shares a major update on Taylor Sheridan's hit show

'Lioness' Season 2 arrived long after the 2024 strikes ended, but here's all the scoop for the much-anticipated Season 3

Well, here's some great news for fans of Paramount+'s hit spy thriller 'Lioness' as Zoe Saldana dropped an exciting hint about the show's future. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Saldana revealed she's contractually committed to "at least three seasons" of the critically acclaimed series. "I signed up for three seasons at least," she said, and though not officially announced, it seems 'Lioness' Season 3 is definitely on the cards. The actress then went on to sing some serious praises about working with series creator Taylor Sheridan, calling him "sort of like this cowboy that lives on his own off the grid, and that makes a lot of us curious."

Sheridan's streamer thriller—a story about a group of female CIA operatives called the 'Lionesses'—has kept a lot of viewers engaged since it premiered back in 2023. Season two concluded on Sunday, December 8, and was among the largest original titles in 2023 for the streamer, which had already been slotted to be one of the many cornerstones at the service. Saldana leads alongside heavyweights Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman, lending gravitas to her character, Joe, a CIA operative working within the classified program, as per Deadline. The series has been in the spotlight not only because of its star-studded cast but also for its intense portrayal of international counterterrorism operations.

Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Zoe Saldaña pose for photos together at the "Lioness" Season 2 premiere. pic.twitter.com/4hNJSnut9L — Variety (@Variety) October 24, 2024

While the timeline for Season 3 is not confirmed, industry experts say fans may not have to wait too long. Where Season 2 was only announced long after the resolution of the 2024 actors' and writers' strikes, confirmation of the next season is likely to come far more quickly this time out. As the show continues to hit in viewership numbers, and with how hard Paramount+ is leaning into Sheridan content, an early 2025 announcement is likely, maybe with a release before the year is out. And for hopeful fans, whereas it took six months between announcement and release for Season 2, perhaps Season 3 will do the very same.

Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman on the set of #Lioness Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lcd1y1NH4I — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 2, 2024

Still busy with several projects, ranging from the 'Yellowstone' universe down to other film and theater projects, Sheridan has just managed to keep 'Lioness' and most of his projects always seemingly on schedule. Going forward, the series has had the potential to expand from its current format. Saldana recently said she's interested in possible future spinoffs, much like Sheridan has been doing with Yellowstone's '1883' and '1923' offshoots.

Zoe Saldana attends the screening to launch the new Paramount+ series 'Special Ops: Lioness' at Tate Britain (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips)

She referenced her character's dark backstory, particularly the close but complicated relationship between Joe and Kaitlyn Meade, played by Kidman. "I would've loved to see the beginnings of the Kaitlyn Meade and Joe McNamara story and how she was recruited," Saldana shared, pointing to a particularly compelling scene where Byron Westfield tells her character she can no longer work in the field. This hint at unexplored narrative territory does suggest rich possibilities for the show's development in the future. But given the series' performance since it aired and Saldana's contract, 'Lioness' will likely continue on through Paramount+, possibly even out to a much bigger universe by Sheridan himself.