'Southern Charm' Season 10 newbie Molly O'Connell has NSFW connection to one franchise member

We can practically taste 'Southern Charm' Season 10. There will be some new faces in addition to our beloved original artists.

The charmers were shown adjusting to life's changes in the trailer. JT Thomas is expressing his love for Venita Aspen, while Shep Rose may have met the love of his life.

However, Molly O'Connell, a newbie, is blended in among the oldies.

'Southern Charm' Season 10 newbie Molly O'Connell has a NSFW relationship with Craig Conover

Southern Charm's newest star isn't content to ride high. Wherever she travels, she can be seen dancing, making friends, and playing the euphonium, a member of the brass instrument family.

On closer inspection, Molly really reminds us of Jennifer Lawrence. During a pub night run, we witness her volunteering as an homage.

Molly appears to be troublemaking, but in the most benign manner, based on what we can observe. She admits to Madison LeCroy during the Bravo preview that she and Craig Conover used to "sext."

Her motivation is immediately made clear when she says, "I mean, I’m not trying to steal him from Paige or anything." Is Molly going to replace Kathryn Dennis?

As long as she shook up the group positively, we wouldn't mind. We can't help but wonder whether Molly enjoys pushing the envelope, especially with companions like Madison.

It remains to be seen if Molly will blend in with the crazy group of Bravolebs. However, she seems capable of holding her own.

From 'America's Next Top Model' to 'Below Deck'

Like Salley Carson, Ms Molly has some experience with reality television. 'Southern Charm' cast members have been close personal friends with Molly for a long time.

She has even been seen on tape attending a lot of events. She has a long history, as evidenced by an Instagram image in which she posed alongside Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo, and Cameran Eubanks.

Furthermore, she is clearly quite the character, as we can already see. According to Molly's Bravo biography, she was adopted at the age of three days by two well-known lawyers and grew up in Charleston, making her a real Southern Belle.

According to the press release, Molly left the Holy City to pursue a career in modeling, and her appearance on 'America's Next Top Model' in 2010 launched her to fame. She has since walked the runways of couture fashion events and been featured in several upscale fashion magazines.

Molly is well familiar with reality TV, having been a charter guest on 'Below Deck' as well.

'Southern Charm' Season 10 newbie Molly O'Connell is a multi-talented star

Molly's primary job is modeling. She placed second in Cycle 16 of 'America's Next Top Model' in 2011.

She even let Tyra Banks chop off her hair right before the finale, as fans will remember. We'll never know why she didn't win.

Molly has also experimented with acting, according to her IMDb. She has contributed to 'The Late Game' in addition to her appearances on reality TV.

A new player who gets over his rust while getting ready to play in a late-night beer league hockey game is the subject of the comedy film. Molly portrayed the protagonist's former partner.

Molly has more than one skill. She can sing, act, and model, it turns out.

She shared a cover of "Slow Burn" by Kacey Musgraves on Instagram. Molly looks to be a multi-talented individual.

She talks more about her passion for horse racing and her musical preferences in the trailer. Her social media posts claim that watching horse racing is similar to taking part in a "Seal music video."

Although we are unsure of the precise meaning, we are confident that fans will discover it.

