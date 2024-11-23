'The Day of the Jackal' gets exciting update days before Season 1 finale

As 'The Day of the Jackal' inches close to its finale episode, Peacock has made an exciting announcement

If you are currently hooked on Peacock's 'The Day of the Jackal', we have an exciting update for you. Ahead of the season's finale, the streaming giant has announced the renewal of the show, as per Variety. The news comes as a pleasant surprise for those who love the modern reboot of a 1973 film inspired by Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name.

Eddie Redmayne fills in the shoes of Edward Fox to play Jackal, an internationally renowned assassin, in Peacock's reboot. Premiered on November 7 with five episodes, the series has been garnering praise from critics and fans for its tension-filled storytelling and stellar performances. With the remaining five episodes releasing weekly, the news of the show's renewal has definitely added to their excitement but gives away a major spoiler.

'The Day of the Jackal' renewal hints at how the show might end

Eddie Redmayne in 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock/@marcellpiti)

The early announcement of the renewal of the show seems to have ruined the thrill among fans. We currently see Jackal in a precarious position with his final fate hanging in the air. Also, historically, Jackal hasn’t had the best luck in adaptations—whether it was Edward Fox in the 1973 version or Bruce Willis in the 1997 action-packed remake. The character meets a tragic end in these movies but with Season 2 of the latest series on its way, we are left wondering if Jackal might survive this time.

Now, that's just a simple assumption and we still have to wait and find out what the creators actually have in mind. Could this be just a clever misdirection to deliver an unexpected climax? Will Season 2 have another assassin? In either case, it's going to be intriguing how the cat-and-mouse chase between Jackal and Bianca ends.

When will 'The Day of the Jackal' finale episode air?

Lashana Lynch in 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock/@sophiemutevelian)

After treating us with the first five episodes altogether on the day of its premiere, Peacock and Sky have been teasing audiences by dropping just one episode per week. A fresh episode arrives every Thursday, which means that the tenth and final episode will be released on December 12.

When will 'The Day of the Jackal' Season 2 release?

Eddie Redmayne in 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock/@marcellpiti)

Though Season 2 of 'The Day of the Jackal' is officially confirmed, there's still no update on its release date. Following the great response to Season 1, the creators will go into production for the next season soon. If everything goes well, we might hope for its release by the end of 2025 or in mid-2026.

At this point, it also remains unclear which of the cast members will return for Season 2. If Jackal survives the finale, Eddie Redmayne will return to play the lead next season. If not, we might a fresh face. Cast members of Season 1 include Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Khalid Abdalla.