Reba McEntire pinned hopes on her country boys but 'The Voice' Battles proved she was wrong

Tanner Frick and Tate Renner will continue their battle for a spot on 'The Voice' Season 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' coach Michael Bublé is prepared to dominate Season 26. After Reba McEntire selected his opponent to remain in the game, the Canadian crooner used his last Battle's steal to capture one of her competitors on Monday, November 4.

Tanner Frick and Tate Renner went head-to-head in a showdown, delivering a powerful rendition of Jelly Roll's 'Need a Favor.' After careful consideration, Reba declared Tate the winner of the competition. Michael hit his button and grinned broadly, nodding his head in excitement as host Carson Daly announced that Tanner was available for a steal.

Reba McEntire pits two lead vocalists against each other in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire had two country singers vying for a spot on her team. Tanner and Tate, two men with guitars, faced up in the Battle of Tennessee. One wore a cowboy hat while the other sported a trucker hat, yet both embodied the spirit of contemporary masculine country music. The Tate and Tanner Show took center stage, and the Queen of Country was thrilled to give her country lads a contemporary hit 'Need a Favor' by Jelly Roll.

Tanner Frick and Tate Renner from Team Reba went head to head in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@taterennermusic)

Tanner Frick and Tate Renner fail to harmonize in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

When they sang together, it was fascinating to hear their gravelly, gritty tones. Harmony? Not exactly, because it wasn't clean. Both took on lead vocals, making it somewhat difficult to distinguish between them with your eyes closed. However, Tate's vocal training gave his voice a slightly cleaner quality.

Tanner is prepared for radio. During their coaching session, Reba told them that she wanted anyone she didn't choose to be picked by another coach. It was a risky request, as it meant they would be competing for the same votes again if both advanced to the voting stages.

Tate Renner and Tanner Frick from Team Reba will continue their Battles in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@taterennermusic)

Tate Renner dominates in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

On paper, these two were so similar to one other—even in their voices—that we initially questioned how we were going to distinguish between them. However, as they performed Jelly Roll's hit song, the differences between them became increasingly apparent. Tate is an original, while Tanner feels more like a cover. Compared to his opponent, Tanner's voice exudes more personality and passion.

Tate Renner outshines Tanner Frick during 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@taterennermusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Peacock.