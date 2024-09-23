Who is Danny Joseph? Father of three dedicates second innings of life to 'The Voice' Season 26

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph is renowned for his engaging live performances, bluesy guitar skills, and deep, raspy vocals

DALLAS, TEXAS: Danny Joseph moved to Dallas, Texas, in 2015 after being born in London, United Kingdom. He is currently applying for 'The Voice' Season 26, which is a real step toward realizing his American ambition. For Season 26, 'The Voice' features two new, exciting coaches. Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani, will welcome Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé who will join them in their quest for a singing sensation.

Danny is excited to bring his raspy voice to the NBC stage and hopes that he gets at least one chair turn. After fighting for his love, this is the second inning the Season 26 hopeful doesn't want to waste.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph (Instagram/@dannyjosephofficial)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph started performing in London tubes

Danny has a love for soul, blues, and country music and has been creating and producing music since he was 13 years old. He is a singer, songwriter, and producer, and he uses his home studio to record, mix, and oversee all of his creative endeavors.

Danny's father got him his first guitar on Christmas Day 1994. A little acoustic guitar; after Danny attempted to take up his father's guitar, which was too large for him, his father saw that Danny had enough enthusiasm to begin learning how to play.

Danny taught himself the James Bond theme song first, and then his father taught him Ray Charles's "What I'd Say." Since there was no social media or internet back then, you had two options: play an instrument or go outside to play.

He achieved both, but there was something special about the guitar; its six strings enabled him to express his individuality and sense of self.

Danny is still going strong and won't quit even after thirty years.

He is well-known in his community for his engaging live performances, bluesy guitar skills, and deep, raspy voice. Furthermore, he has performed live in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex over 350 times to date.

Danny grew up singing for onlookers in the underground passageways of London. Although he was mostly disregarded, it was nevertheless beneficial to gain some pennies from it.

It turned out to be a wonderful experience and really helped him gain confidence.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph (Instagram/@dannyjosephofficial)

Is singer Danny Joseph of 'The Voice' married?

Danny presently resides in Dallas, Texas, with his wife and their three children. He has been married for 9 years now.

His wife's name is Joanna. With two boys and a girl, Danny feels his family is complete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DANNY JOSEPH (@dannyjosephofficial)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph is battling a chronic disease

Danny noticed he was passing a lot of blood in 2016, not long after moving to Texas. He was diagnosed by the doctors with Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that inflames the gastrointestinal system. Although it can affect any area of your digestive system, the small intestine and the beginning of the large intestine are typically affected.

The majority of it was in his big intestine. In fact, the illness inspired him to take up music again.

After purchasing a little recording equipment for his spare bedroom, he discovered that creating music didn't make him feel ill. It was Danny's recovery process.

By the end of 2023, Danny found himself in yet another major meltdown. Joanna feared Danny would not survive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DANNY JOSEPH (@dannyjosephofficial)

Danny has always felt ill, lightheaded, worn out, and frail. He ultimately had surgery four months prior to his audition, which left him bedridden for six to seven weeks.

Danny is rebuilding his life bit by bit. Danny, who has a chronic illness that is incurable, does not want to squander thirty years of his hard work hence trying to establish a name for himself on 'The Voice'.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph (Instagram/@dannyjosephofficial)

To see if Danny Joseph's dream of getting a four-chair turn comes true, tune into NBC on September 23, Monday at 8 PM ET