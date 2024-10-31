The unsettling truth behind 'Sister Wives': Ben Brown unleashes on TLC as he shines light on dark corners of show

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's nephew Ben claimed TLC failed by highlighting Mormon polygamy while ignoring the suffering of children

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: TLC's 'Sister Wives' has brought the complexities of the Brown family's controversial polygamous lifestyle into the spotlight, using their unique family drama to attract viewers and boost television ratings. TLC has skillfully capitalized on the captivating drama of the Brown family, transforming their unique experiences into compelling television that keeps audiences hooked.

However, Kody Brown's nephew Ben Brown has recently revealed the unsettling realities of polygamy and raised questions about TLC's true motives. Ben recently appeared on 'The Sarah Fraser Show' where he argued that TLC missed the mark by presenting Mormon polygamy in a way that overlooked the true victims, the thousands of children who suffer abuse and neglect in that environment—rather than offering a more meaningful exploration of their plight. Ben further noted, "If TLC were to come around and say, you know what, we've decided to donate 10% of all of the millions of dollars that we've made to organizations that are helping people leave polygamy then I might say, yeah, TLC, you're really helping solve the problem." He added, "Up until without that, I think they're just I think they're just capitalizing on a problem."

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's nephew Ben has recently revealed the unsettling realities of polygamy (Instagram/@thefreshkingbenjamin)

Ben Brown calls out Kody and Janelle for putting their children's lives on display for the cameras

Kody and Janelle Brown were heartbroken by the loss of their son, Garrison. However, it seemed that when Garrison needed their support the most, they were absent, choosing instead to put their children's lives on display for the cameras, which always bothered Garrison.

Kody's nephew, Ben Brown, recently shared his thoughts on the issue, stating, "I don't imagine that having your entire childhood made public without your consent was great." He added, "I can't imagine that was a healthy thing for anyone."

Ben Brown criticizes 'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Janelle for putting their children's lives on display for the cameras (Instagram/@janellebrown117)

Why TLC should cancel 'Sister Wives'?

After an impressive run of 17 seasons, 'Sister Wives' has recently experienced a noticeable decline in ratings, signaling a shift in viewer engagement. Audiences who once found the complexities and intrigues of polygamy entertaining have grown weary as the show has revealed its more toxic dynamics.

The departure of Kody's wives, Christine, Meri, and Janelle, has left a significant void, contributing to the feeling that the narrative has become stretched thin and overly scripted. With fewer voices to share their perspectives, the drama that initially drew viewers in feels less authentic, leading many to question the show's relevance. Considering this stagnation and the changing dynamics within the family, many believe it may be time for TLC to consider wrapping up the series, allowing the Browns to step back from the spotlight.

TLC should now consider canceling 'Sister Wives' after noticeable decline in ratings (@tlc)

How much does TLC pay to the Brown family per episode?

Since its debut in 2010, 'Sister Wives' has kept Kody Brown in the spotlight, drawing viewers into the intricate world of his polygamous family. The show's five main adults, Kody, Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, reportedly make about $40,000 per episode, totaling an estimated $600,000 per season.

However, it’s worth noting that Kody’s children don’t see a dime for their contributions to the show, highlighting a stark contrast in how the family members are compensated for their roles in this reality drama.