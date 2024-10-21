Kody Brown's demeaning F-bomb description of his relationships explains his 'just o*****s' comment

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown reflects on his troubled relationships

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Kody Brown's disconnection from reality has been strikingly evident in 'Sister Wives' Season 19, especially in his interactions with his children and ex-wives. Kody's star has been in decline ever since his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown ended.

The man who previously praised polygamy now appears and sounds very different from the Kody we saw when 'Sister Wives' first premiered in 2010. The relationships in the Brown family have changed significantly, as seen in 'Sister Wives' season 19, particularly with Kody's deteriorating ties with his ex-wives.

Despite his history of delusions, Kody's behavior has worsened in 'Sister' Wives Season 19. He struggles to grasp how his multiple marriages have evolved, all while continuing to blame his ex-wives. From Kody's perspective, it is very clear that the focus of Season 19 will be contrasting the various accounts of what transpired between Kody and his ex-partners. This season will illustrate just how disconnected Kody has become from reality since the end of his various marriages.

In the recent episode of 'Sister Wives,' Kody Brown alluded to having "f*** and fight" relationships with his first three spouses. During the Sunday, October 20 episode, Kody stated to the cameras about his ex-partners Meri, Janelle, and Christine, "I was in terrible relationships but I wasn’t willing to discard them, didn’t want to discard them."

"[I] didn’t even know I was in terrible relationships." He added, “You don’t know you’re in a bad relationship. You just think you’re in a normal relationship because all your friends have the same problem until you’re in a normal relationship that has deep emotional intimacy instead of the [butting heads].”

Robyn Brown, Kody's fourth wife, seems to be the subject of his reference to his "normal relationship". Kody said, “Some people call it F&F. And the second word is fight. Or F&F and the first word is fight.” The reality TV star joked, “That doesn’t create intimacy; that just creates orgasms.”

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown continues to humiliate ex-Meri Brown

Kody clarified that his relationship with Meri was the worst, even if he seemed to be pointing out that his previous marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Christine were bad. He remarked about Meri, whom he married in 1990, and said, "This marriage was on the rocks the entire marriage." “And how would I know that? Because I had such a better relationship with Janelle, with Christine, with Robyn, and Janelle and Christine didn’t survive.” He said that rather than continuing the relationship for more than 30 years, he "should have gotten out of the relationship 25 years ago," he added.

Despite having issues for years, Kody and Meri's relationship was the last to formally end. They divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous marriage. Before she officially announced their separation in January 2023, Kody and Meri remained spiritually married for over a decade. "My choice was always to stay," Meri told Kody in Sunday’s episode. She added, "Had I wanted to leave sooner, I would have left sooner," explaining that she had taken steps to "terminate" their relationship with their church.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is still petty about splitting from Meri Brown

While Kody felt comfortable letting go of Meri, he objected to how the church characterized their breakup. "They said they’d give Meri a release, a divorce on account of abandonment, and I just don’t believe that that’s true at all." In a confessional, he stated, "She was never abandoned". Throughout the process, Meri insisted that Kody "knew what was happening" and could have accompanied her to the church elders. "I know that they use the words abandonment, and he really didn’t like that. Most people don’t like what is truth," Meri joked.

Kody and Meri disagreed on the best course of action for their separation. On the 'Sister Wives' September 22 episode, Kody provided an update on Meri's desire to file for divorce within their Utah church. At a confessional, Meri said that while none of the women could legally be married to Kody, they had all attended a "convent" at their church, and she needed to end that now that they were no longer seeing one another. Meri stated that she had inquired about Kody's feelings and recognized his reluctance.

The patriarch of the Brown family recognized that he and Meri would never be able to reconcile. Kody continued to treat her harshly, stating that he didn’t want to answer to the church and would allow Meri to do whatever she wanted to encourage her to leave. It's doubtful whether Kody realizes how important he is to Meri. Given how poorly he had treated Meri over the years, it was odd that Kody felt he had a choice in letting her leave and enjoy her life.

The catfishing incident caused the 'Sister Wives' star to emotionally distance herself from Meri. Given how tense their relationship has been, Kody shouldn't feel pressured to "allow" Meri to file for divorce. There is ample evidence that Kody should not have any say in Meri's choices, as he had already mentally checked out of their marriage long before she left.

Since their split, Meri has become more self-reliant through her entrepreneurial endeavors and has learned to live her life on her terms. Meri shouldn’t be held back from following her heart by Kody's domineering behavior toward someone he has repeatedly stated he has no feelings for, and she doesn't require the 'Sister Wives' patriarch's permission.

Kody Brown hopes Meri Brown does not become his enemy following the split

Kody expressed his hope that his friendship and connection with Meri will endure beyond their split, despite all the turbulence they've experienced. He addressed the cameras, saying, "I don’t want any more enemies, and I don’t want another loss."

"I just hope that in the future, Meri will call me when she’s got something fun to share. I’m embarrassed that my other divorces have created contempt and contemptuous enemies," Kody added.

