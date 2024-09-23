Will Janelle Brown sue Kody Brown? 'Sister Wives' patriarch under fire for allegedly cheating ex over shared assets

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown claims that her ex, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn Brown, owe her money for the house she helped finance

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Janelle Brown is seeking justice as 'Sister Wives' star openly discusses her challenging financial situation following her 2022 divorce from Kody Brown, her ex-husband.

The financial holdings of Kody's only remaining and legally recognized wife, Robyn Brown, are still in dispute, as Janelle revealed in the TLC episode airing on Sunday, September 22. This is since all four of Kody's wives—including his former spouses Christine Brown and Meri Brown—contributed to the down payment of Robyn's Flagstaff, Arizona, home.

Janelle is lawyering up 😳

Janelle claimed that Kody refused to let her sign the mortgage for the house at that time. "When I put the money into the house, I said, ‘Well, I think it would be fair if all of our names were on the mortgage," she shared with her and Kody's daughter, Madison Brush. “And he's like, ‘No, no, we need to protect, you know, protect Robyn's estate. She needs to have it, so it's hers, and so it's ours."

Janelle would thus "like to recoup some of the money" she contributed to Robyn's house following her breakup with Kody. Kody agreed, stating, "I’m tired of disclosing information that goes through the gossip mill of our broken family," in response to Janelle's accusation that he was avoiding discussions about Coyote Pass and their joint assets.

Regarding Coyote Pass, Janelle said, "We’ve got to pay it off, and he's not talking to me about it. So I think I'm going to have to lawyer up, I think, because I think that's the only way I'm ever going to get any kind of decision out of him.”

Janelle pointed out that Kody had "other debts" to address before discussing Coyote Pass. “But yet I've watched him add,” she told Madison. “Like, he keeps buying assets that he sits on trailers and blah, blah and blah, blah, blah. I see all the art on their walls. I see all these things, and that’s fine. I have money, and we spend it on things, too.”

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown threatens to sue Kody Brown (Instagram/@janellebrown117/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown confused by Janelle Brown's claims

According to Robyn's confessional, there is too much ambiguity about who in the family is entitled to what. She clarified, "We were working together for so long, and we didn't stop working together until, you know, just recently." "When Janelle's bringing up that Kody and I owe her something, it's like, how do you, how do you calculate? How do you figure that out? It's so confusing," she added.

While it's uncertain whether Kody and Robyn will move to Coyote Pass, most fans believe they will relocate out of Flagstaff entirely. Robyn and Kody are having marital problems this season. As of right now, Kody is only married to his fourth wife, but his relationship with her has led to him alienating much of the family. Viewers wouldn't be surprised if Kody and Robyn used part of the proceeds from the sale of their house to settle their debt for Coyote Pass and move on from Arizona.

Robyn Brown denies owing money to 'Sister Wives' co-star Janelle Brown (@tlc)

Which 'Sister Wives' star owns Coyote Pass?

Kody and his four wives bought land on Coyote Pass in 2021. The family had intended to move into their homes before the dissolution of the family unit. Even after Meri and Janelle moved out, Christine continued to reside in the home she owned until 2022. Meanwhile, Kody and Robyn had also purchased a house in the community.

The ladies found that they preferred their separation, given the dispersed layout of the residences and the distance between them. It became clear that several spouses were hesitant to make a major commitment. At that time, it seemed like Janelle was the only one still willing to build her dream home; she eventually settled on the land in an RV.

The Browns paid $820,000 for the land together, but the ownership wasn't divided equally among the family members. There are two larger parcels and two smaller ones, with all four properties being partially owned by Kody.

Fans were taken aback when news broke that the property had been divided into five pieces so Kody could build his own house. Naturally, the spouses were not pleased with this plan. In 2024, Christine sold her parcel back to Kody for just ten dollars.

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown with his four wives purchased Coyote Pass (@tlc)

Is Coyote Pass fully repaid?

The simple and quick answer is no. Since the Browns purchased the 14-acre property, nothing has changed. Kody clarified in an episode that the acreage was valued equally, so it didn't matter how big the plot was. In June 2023, it was revealed that Janelle had successfully paid off her land, as per The Sun. The land in Robyn's name and the land in Janelle and Kody's names were paid off, with each person initially owing $170,000 on their respective parcels. As of 2023, no development permits have been granted for the property.

In Season 18, Meri revealed that the lack of construction was due to their ongoing debt for the land. Kody mentioned in Season 18 that his second wife "pestered him about it." In the same season, Robyn and Meri also clashed over the equitable distribution of the land.

The owner of Lizzie's Heritage Inn claimed that her husband had "already made the decision" on the property agreement, which made her feel deceived. Meri continued by saying that she didn't believe it was right that she was only granted two acres while everyone else was given four. Kody and Robyn were listed as having unpaid property taxes of $4,858.73 on the land in June 2023, as per In Touch. Kody was identified as the owner in the court filings.

Furthermore, Robyn was identified as the owner of three plots as of November 2023. Viewers of 'Sister Wives' discovered that Kody and Robyn had listed their Flagstaff residence for sale in August 2024.

For their "stunning 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers unparalleled privacy and breathtaking views," the pair is asking for $1,650,000. It boasts a "luxurious, spa-like en-suite bathroom, complete with a large dual-head shower and built-in shelving in the walk-in closet," according to the Zillow description.

'Sister Wives' stars still owe money for Coyote Pass (@tlc)

