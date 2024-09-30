Why Kody Brown can't stop whining about Logan Brown's wedding

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Devoted viewers of 'Sister Wives' have grown to know and love members of the large family after over 20 seasons. The family's eldest child, Logan Brown, isn't shown on the show often, but he will always hold a particular place in the hearts of fans. Although there aren't many details regarding his wedding online, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown have shared some of their experiences, including how awkward it was for them considering the circumstances. The family mentions attending a wedding in Episode 3 of Season 19, but they don't say whose wedding it is or that the show's cameras aren't authorized to capture any footage of it.

However, a few hints indicate that it is, in fact, Logan and Michelle Petty's October 2022 wedding. To begin with, we are aware that Season 19 was shot around the end of 2022. We also know that because Mykelti Brown was confined to bed and unable to attend the wedding, it happened just before she gave birth to her twins.

Logan Brown's wedding brought together split 'Sister Wives' couples

Janelle is wearing the same attire that she wore to Logan and Michelle's wedding, which she posted on Instagram after the event, in the post-wedding video where she shares her thoughts about the nuptials. It's evident that Logan and Michelle had no desire to share their big day with the world; all they wanted was for it to be a private celebration with their closest loved ones.

Completely logical! Having said that, the family's parents did provide us with some information. Since the wedding was happening at the same time that the five parents were going through a lot of personal upheaval, there was considerable conjecture at the time regarding whether Kody and Robyn had gone at all. It turns out that while Kody and Robyn were present, they barely spoke to the other mothers.

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown continues to be petty over being cornered at son's wedding

"Robyn and I were put over, kind of in a corner, probably for our safety." Regarding the seating arrangements, Kody said, "It was just in the back."

Furthermore, Kody said that "some people"—presumably Christine—were overstating how much fun they were having at the wedding. "I saw Christine there as well, but I didn’t talk to her," he stated.

"I did feel like some people were trying to look like they were having more fun than me. This is how childish this whole divorce has been."

The other mothers agreed that there was some awkwardness going on between the other parents in the household. A few times during the evening, Janelle said that Kody said hello to her, but she found it "just so weird after 30 years [of marriage]."

It was strange for Meri as well. Anyone who has dealt with challenging family relations understands how difficult it can be to manage large gatherings when everyone is in attendance.

We have to believe that these difficulties are exacerbated considerably more in a large family, especially considering that the majority of them are always chatting about each other on TV! Ultimately, though, it appears like everyone was able to concentrate on what was most important: making sure Logan and Michelle had a memorable day honoring their union!

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown refuses to mend relationship with older children

Kody's patriarchal mindset has caused him to lose control over his big, polygamous household. Despite having bad connections with his elder children, Kody went to the wedding.

Although 'Sister Wives' has highlighted his feuds with his sons Garrison Brown and Gabe Brown, his relationships with his other elder children are "pretty bad." Kody has strained the bonds between most of his adult children and himself.

They want him to acknowledge in public that his behavior has been inappropriate. We don't think that relationship can ever truly mend.

Kody used to be such a wonderful father, so it's upsetting. Along with Christine, his ex-wife, Kody has three spouses and eighteen children.

Except for Mykelti, whom he shares with Christine, the patriarch of the Brown family doesn't communicate with the majority of his elder children. We are aware that he has paid her many visits. She doesn't like the drama, therefore she doesn't really care or get engaged in it. She hasn't had any issues with Robyn and wants her children to know the family. He hasn't worked hard enough for the others. It's not that he doesn't care about them; rather, it's a narcissistic trait that causes him to withdraw when he feels threatened.

