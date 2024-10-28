'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown reveals her stunning glow-up in her 50s

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown achieves a major milestone with her transformative weight loss journey

LEHI, UTAH: 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown is shining brighter than ever as she moves forward from her past challenges. In a recent Instagram post on October 28, the 52-year-old reality star shared her inspiring weight loss journey, showcasing her commitment to a healthy and vibrant lifestyle.

Christine posted a side-by-side collage comparing a throwback photo with a recent one, where she wears a red top. In the older photo, Christine appeared with a fuller face and arms, but in the new picture, she glows with a rosy blush, showing off her toned physique and slender features.

In the caption, Christine revealed she has lost an impressive 40 pounds and shared that the transformation has boosted her energy levels, balanced her hormones, and improved her mood. She also mentioned that her aches and pains have disappeared. Proud of her progress, the TLC star celebrates reaching peak fitness in her 50s, inspiring others with her journey toward wellness.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown reveals she has lost 40 pounds (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's weight loss sparks questions about her diet method

While Christine's weight loss journey is impressive, it isn’t solely due to diet and exercise. The 'Sister Wives' star often endorses a popular pink drink from Plexus, a supplement brand known for products that claim to “rid the body of the bad stuff” and promote better digestive health. Christine openly credits Plexus for her transformation, frequently tagging the brand on social media.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown uses Plexus products (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

How Christine Brown's weight loss has impacted Janelle and Meri Brown

Christine was the first wife to leave Kody Brown, immediately adopting a healthier lifestyle and moving on with David Woolley. Now happily married, she lives with her husband in Utah. Her positive transformation also inspired Janelle and Meri to break free from the toxic environment of the Brown household and leave Kody for good.

With Christine embracing health and losing weight, Janelle and Meri Brown seem to be following similar paths. Like Christine, Janelle often promotes the Plexus drink, which complements her healthier habits. As for Meri, she has also embarked on a new journey, much like Christine's motivational posts, Meri has launched a business offering life coaching sessions.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown was the first to leave Kody Brown (Instagram/@janellebrown117)

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown opens up about her health struggles

'Sister Wives' star Christine's radiant appearance is more than just a visual transformation as it reflects her triumph over significant health challenges. In May 2024, Christine opened up about her struggles with menopause, describing it as a “world of unexpected twists and turns, courtesy of hot flashes & tummy issues,” along with “mood swings that left me feeling unrecognizable.” She has also been transparent about her digestive issues. However, it seems Christine is now on the path to recovery and embracing a much healthier state.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown struggles with health issues (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on TLC.