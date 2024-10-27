Potential 'Sister Wives' spinoff on the cards as TLC show mired in controversy and falling ratings

Indications that a 'Sister Wives' spinoff is in development given the show's declining ratings

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: While 'Sister Wives' Season 19 hasn't quite lived up to viewers' expectations, whispers of a potential spin-off are stirring excitement. Despite being one of TLC's longest-running series, the latest season has been overshadowed by intense family conflicts, particularly involving Kody Brown and his ex-wives.

As the Brown family navigates one of their most challenging periods, the focus has largely been on Kody Brown's strained relationships rather than the futures of his ex-wives. With his only remaining partner, Robyn Brown by his side, the other wives—Janelle, Meri, and Christine—are exploring their lives post-polygamy.

'Sister Wives' could be getting a spinoff amid rating dip (Instagram/@sisterwivestlc)

Janelle Brown and Meri Brown are adjusting to life after polygamy, while Christine Brown has been chronicling her new relationship with her now-husband David Woolley. Both ladies left Kody at the end of 'Sister Wives' Season 18, and the new season shows a significant change in their lives.

Though both women appear happier, their transformations have shifted viewers' perceptions, making the current season less engaging. The reality of 'Sister Wives' Season 19 has been less captivating than expected, despite viewers' eagerness to witness the Brown family's present situation.

Since Janelle, Meri, and Christine are no longer with Kody and Robyn, their stories have become much more isolated, making it harder for spectators to follow along.

Viewers are increasingly drawn to Kody's ex-wives rather than his current wife, as he and Robyn seem to be trying to stir up drama to maintain their relevance. With the current turmoil, 'Sister Wives' appears to be at risk if the season continues on this path.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 seems to be sinking (Facebook/@Sister Wives)

'Sister Wives' stars Christine & Janelle Brown spotted filming in LA

Recent sightings of Janelle and Christine filming in Los Angeles with a camera crew have fans buzzing about the possibility of a spinoff focused on their journeys. Viewers are eager for a show that prioritizes the futures of these women rather than the complications of Kody's current relationship.

A potential spinoff featuring Christine and Janelle could be a game-changer, offering a fresh perspective on their post-sister-wife lives—a narrative many fans have been craving.

'Sister Wives' stars Christine and Janelle Brown spotted in LA filming without family (Instagram/@janellebrown117)

A new TLC spinoff could feature Kody and Robyn Brown courting new 'Sister Wives'

Since the initial idea behind 'Sister spouses' is no longer relevant, Kody might choose to pursue other spouses. After season one of 'Sister Wives', Kody reportedly broke with the AUB, his previous religious membership, since the Apolostic United Brethren were allegedly against the Brown family, revealing polygamy on television.

Kody would thus probably need to go back to his religion if he were to woo new spouses. However, Robyn's confession in Season 17's tell-all suggests that this proposal would not be feasible.

Robyn's response to program host Sukanya Krishnan's question about whether Kody will take on more wives was rather telling.

Robyn claimed Kody had "basically said no" to taking on other spouses, but she was not sure what his plans were.

“I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, ‘Oh, well. Those didn’t work. So, on to [someone] new,'” she expressed. “That’s hard for me. That’s really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful.”

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Robyn stated that she had "really, really struggled" with the thought of maintaining a monogamous life with Kody.

'Sister Wives' stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown might take in a new sister wife (@tlc)

Will the ‘Sister Wives’ spinoff have a brand-new cast?

TLC might capitalize on the shifting dynamics by introducing a new polygamous family, similar to how they refreshed other successful shows. This could provide viewers with distinct storylines and less baggage, allowing for a fresh start.

This idea is comparable to how the network introduces new cast members to 'Return to Amish'. '19 Kids and Counting' was renamed 'Counting On' by the network following Josh Duggar's disgrace. 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' on TLC was a hit, and WeTV capitalized on it. The series was retitled 'Mama June: From Not to Hot', 'Mama June: Family Crisis', and finally 'Mama June: Road to Redemption'.

TLC could recast 'Sister Wives' entirely for a new spinoff (Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

‘Sister Wives' spinoff should delve into the lives of OG wives

Before marrying Robyn in 2010, Kody had 13 children with Meri, Janelle, and Christine. The tribe lived together in a polygamous household.

However, 16 years later, Meri presented Kody to Robyn as a prospective sister wife. Robyn's addition to the Brown family disrupted their routine, forcing Kody to spend time away from his initial three wives while visiting Robyn at her flat.

Kody and Meri's formal marriage was dissolved in 2014 to "legally restructure" their family. Three months later, Kody formally married Robyn in order to adopt her children from her previous marriage.

Kody and Meri's relationship never healed. Christine announced her departure from Kody's family in November 2021, citing years of frustration with their connection.

Season 17 saw a dramatic conclusion to her marriage to Kody, as she relocated to Utah to begin a new life. Janelle revealed in Season 17 tell-all that she and Kody had been separated for some months.

One possible spinoff may illustrate how the ladies transition from their polygamous marriages. Episodes might include Christine's new husband, David Woolley, Meri's life as a businessman, and Janelle navigating single life for the first time in over 30 years.

A spinoff titled 'Life After Polygamy' included Kody Brown's initial three 'Sister Wives', Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown (@tlc)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays on TLC at 10 pm ET.