The 'truth' behind Kody Brown's amnesia: Sister Wives' patriarch called out after startling revelation

Janelle Brown and Meri Brown believe 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown has 'amnesia' about his history with them

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: There is no denying that Kody Brown and his three ex-wives hold wildly divergent views on the breakdown of their individual marriages. On the 'Sister Wives' episode that aired on October 27, the patriarch of the Brown family sat down with Meri Brown, her sister, and her brother-in-law after assisting his first wife in moving items out of her house that she was giving to her family.

Meri is getting ready to leave her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and travel to Utah, where she will be working on the upkeep of Lizzie's Heritage Inn, a small bed and breakfast. While talking about their split with Meri, Kody paused to consider that his second wife, Janelle Brown, is "not interested in a relationship."

'Sister Wives' Meri Brown and Kody Brown (Instagram/@meribrown, Youtube/@SisterWives)

Meri's sister played devil's advocate, pointing out that Kody explicitly said that he was not interested in continuing with Meri, Janelle, and his third wife, Christine Brown, even if they had "left" him. Kody went on to say, "I'm guilty of marrying people I wasn't in love with."

In addition, Janelle criticized Kody's assertion that he never loved any of his three ex-wives. "I just think that he has amnesia when it comes to the past because you just can't keep up that kind of pretense for 20 years," she continued.

Similarly, Meri stated in her own confessional that "this is Kody's current theme, and that is that he never loved me or Janelle or Christine. It's getting to the point that it's annoying," she added. "Gosh, Kody, just man up and be honest."

Kody doesn't always take responsibility for his actions, which resulted in three divorces in less than three years. 'Sister Wives' has been rewriting history during the current season.

Janelle Brown and 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown (@tlc)

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown falls flat on his face with his lies

Even while Kody, to a certain degree, believes the falsehoods he tells himself and propagates on 'Sister Wives', it's obvious that he's not being completely honest or considerate of other people's feelings. It has been challenging for spectators to understand Kody's actions over the years.

The 'Sister Wives' patriarch is doing his hardest to make himself appear good at the expense of everyone else, and Kody's actions have made it obvious that, despite his lies, he puts himself first. The 'Sister Wives' star is due for a harsh awakening as a result of rewriting history.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown (Instagram/@kodywinnbrown)

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown blames everyone but himself

Over the years, Kody has found it difficult to accept responsibility for his own failings and has instead transferred the blame to those closest to him. Kody has consistently lied about his connection with Meri, but he has also lied about his previous relationships.

In addition to lying about his marriage ending with his previous wife, Kody has struggled with the loss of Christine and Janelle. Furthermore, Kody has found it difficult to accept responsibility for his interactions with his kids.

It's hard to trust him since instead of taking responsibility for his mistakes, he has lied and placed the blame on others.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown (@tlc)

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown has 0 accountability

Even though Kody and Meri have struggled to communicate over the years, it's been fascinating to see them navigate 'Sister Wives' Season 19 together now that their relationship is over. While Kody has started fabricating a tale about Meri to make himself feel aggrieved, Meri is candid about the reality that she is happier today than she was before.

History has been altered by Kody, who stated to Meri during 'Sister Wives' Season 18 that he would continue to act like a spouse to her but would never love her. In a recent 'Sister Wives' Season 19 episode, Kody said that he believed Meri was to blame for his marriage's premature dissolution, as well as the fact that he had grown disinterested in her.

Even when Meri publicly attempted to discuss his behavior over the last few years with Kody—even on screen—and was rejected, Kody had no desire to reconcile with his ex-wife or further their relationship. Instead of accepting responsibility, Kody is blaming Meri now that she has truly left.

Kody Brown in 'Sister Wives' (Youtube/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC