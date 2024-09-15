'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 8 Preview: Jason Hayes to accept a new opportunity that could change his future

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'SEAL Team' Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With just three episodes remaining in the seventh and final season of 'SEAL Team,' the stakes are higher than ever as Bravo Team endeavors to dismantle the Chinese-funded fentanyl trafficking. The sixth episode of 'SEAL Team' included significant developments that predict the future of Bravo Team, as Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian) assumes leadership in the absence of Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and Raymond 'Ray' Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), completing the mission.

Moreover, Hayes's challenges overwhelm him, as he is left in shock by the accidental overdose of his son, Michael Hayes, aka Mikey (Ammon Jacob Ford). In the newest episode, significant developments occur that foreshadow the future of our cherished characters.

What to expect from 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 8?

A still from 'SEAL Team' (@cbs, @paramount+)

The episode 7, titled 'Mission Creep,' highlights character developments and new opportunities as the Bravo team prepares for more challenges.

1. Will Jason Hayes agree to head the TBI team?

'SEAL Team' has highligted the TBI (traumatic brain injury) thoroughly, which was also effectively encapsulated in Season 7, where we witnessed Hayes's battle with it. Eventually, a ray of optimism appears when in the latest episode Captain Walch (Dylan Walsh) and Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn (Judd Lormand) notify Hayes that they are establishing a position to work full-time on TBI.

This is good news for Hayes as he has been asking for a department for traumatized soldiers for a long time. Now this is something much needed as we have previously witnessed Hayes's fight with the sickness and it does create a nice conclusion for his character arc. I am fairly optimistic that Hayes will assume this job and he will take on this new role, guiding and tracking the recovery of those inflected.

2. Will Drew Franklin and Chelsea Wallen end up together?

We have met Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp), the new member of Bravo Squad having an estranged connection with his influential family with some dark secrets and is contacted by a journalist Chelsea Wallen (Emma Jessop) working on a podcast to expose the secrets of the family.

In the latest episode, Drew and Chelsea shared a moment of intimacy, but Chelsea quickly pulled away and left. This could signal the emergence of a new couple, with Drew and Chelsea potentially becoming an item by the show's end. This development would offer a compelling conclusion to Drew's storyline, as he struggles with the loss of his previous team and faces his challenges alone.

3. Will Jason Hayes be able to unearth the true culprits behind Michael Hayes's overdose?

In the newest episode, we saw Hayes trying to get Mikey to talk about the accidental overdose but the young man is reticent. However, Hayes does not give up and leaves a voice message to Coach Turek wanting to discuss it further.

While as a Navy officer, Hayes is determined to do what is right, but it will undoubtedly cause a rift between him and his son. However, I am confident Mikey will grow to realize this, and perhaps the father and son will understand each other's stance before the conclusion of the show.

When and how to watch 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 8?

A J Buckley and Toni Trucks in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@cbs)

The eighth episode of 'SEAL Team,' titled 'Appetite for Destruction', is scheduled to broadcast on Sunday, September 22. Dana Greenblatt and Brian Beneker will write the episode, but the name of the director is yet to be disclosed.

The show is available to watch on Paramount+. Nonetheless, an exclusive streaming service membership is required. For just $5.99 a month, you can access an extensive collection of on-demand videos and see live episodes. The Premium Plan is priced at $11.99 monthly. It encompasses all elements of the Essential Plan, in addition to an ad-free experience, access to unique content, and the capability to download new material for offline watching.

'SEAL Team' Season 7 trailer