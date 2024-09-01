'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 5: Hayes's unexpected move sparks concerns

BANGKOK, THAILAND: Ever since the seventh season of 'SEAL Team' premiered, the peculiar behavior of Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) has baffled fans. As the season progresses, Hayes's strange behavior piques the interest of his colleagues, who are likewise left wondering what is going on with their beloved team captain.

Hayes, a member of the 'SEAL Team', has been the show's backbone, anchoring team Bravo in the middle of critical missions. However, as the show nears its end, avid fans can see how worn out Hayes is in the latest episodes, a result of his relentless service and the loss of his comrades. In the most recent episode of 'SEAL Team', the man finally chooses to quit his squad as they work on a drug trafficking case, even though he is departing amid the deployment, his comrades find it quite strange.

What does Jason Hayes's hallucination indicate in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

David Boreanaz and Neil Brown Jr. in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@paramount+)

Being a soldier is not an effortless task, as seen by Hayes' struggles with traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the most recent episodes of 'SEAL Team' Season 7. We've seen him have strange hallucinations, which initially appeared in Sweden following the terror assault. The guy continues to fight the TBI, while his teammate has a hunch that something is wrong with their team leader, but no one has any clue what type of mental health challenges Hayes is dealing with.

It appears Clay Spenser's (Max Thieriot) tragic death still weighs heavy on Hayes and it was the last straw for him, as he had been holding himself responsible for not being able to protect his crew, and that guilt is now manifesting in the form of delusions and hallucinations. Hayes's willingness to devise a flawless strategy to protect his teammates in 'SEAL Team' Episode 4 further demonstrates that he is no longer willing to take risks and is more concerned with safeguarding his team.

Will Jason Hayes be able to recover in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

David Boreanaz in a still from 'SEAL Team'(CBS/@montybrinton)

Living a life as a soldier is not a cakewalk, particularly when you are away from your family and fighting with some lethal enemies, not knowing when you will be able to see your loved ones again. In the latest episode of 'SEAL Team', the man announces his departure under the guise of his son's surgery. However, the audience knows this is not the reality, as Hayes is dealing with mental health issues, leaving his colleagues perplexed by his unexpected decision.

While Hayes has declared his departure to home, he has not yet left, and I am certain that in the next episode, we will see him leading his team to solve the riddle of Jun Yilin's drug operation. While the route to it is lengthy and difficult, Hayes must first affirm to his teammates that he is actually coping with TBI, which I think will not be done by Hayes himself, but by his teammates who have already noted changes in him and may approach him.

With the aid of his colleagues and adequate medicine along with self-care, Hayes should gradually and steadily overcome his mental trauma. I also expect Hayes to retire with Raymond 'Ray' Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) and work with him to run Spenser House. That being said, the most recent episode of 'SEAL Team' serves as a poignant reminder that the peace we enjoy today is only due to the efforts of these troops, who also have to frequently cope with their own personal tragedies.

