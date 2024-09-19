Are Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond still together? 'RHOSLC' newbie spills tea on romance with music star

'RHOSLC' newbie Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond had parted ways 16 times but always managed to reconcile their romance

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Heather Gay introduced her close friend, Britani Bateman, on the Bravo show. The newcomer is already making waves with her dramatic life. Britani, recently divorced from her ex-husband John Scott Underwood, has since moved on with her life.

Britani revealed that she had previously been dating famous music artist Jared Osmond, though they were no longer together at the time of filming. She was open to dating and looking for a new partner. However, the Bravo show newbie also claimed that she and Jared might find a way back to each other in the near future. Britani and Jared have been in an on-and-off relationship for the last year. They had parted ways 16 times but always managed to reconcile their romance. However, neither Jared nor Britani currently has their cozy photos on their social media handles which is another sign that they didn't have reconciled their romance this time. She has also removed her previous posts featuring Jared.

Is Jared Osmond still married?

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman's beau Jared Osmond has been married to Heather Henderson Osmond but they are not together. However, Jared continues to meet with his ex-wife for the sake of their children, often spending holidays and taking trips together as a family. Jared shares four children with his ex-wife Heather: two sons, Landon and Jocelyn, and two daughters, Paige and Alexis Osmond. All of their children are now adults. Jared's daughter Alexis recently turned 26 and he penned a sweet birthday tribute calling her his 'best friend'.

The music star takes great pride in being a father and has reflected on the role, saying, "There is nothing more sacred or more precious to me than being a dad." He added, "The title of daddy/dad/father/“Papa J” has been and will always be the most meaningful title and accomplishment in my life. I love all these memories that pop up."

Does 'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman share kids with ex-husband John Scott Underwood?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman was married to John Scott Underwood for about a decade before their recent divorce. The former couple shares five children together. Britani has kept much of her personal life private, only sharing a photo with her daughter, Olivia Bateman, so far.

Despite their divorce, Britani and John remain business partners. The ex-couple founded PURE Productions, a destination production company that focuses on global incentive trips. John also help Britani in her other business ventures.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman accused of promoting Jared Osmond's romance with burner accounts

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman has recently been accused of having burner social media accounts to hype up her romance with Jared Osmond and project him as a heartthrob. During a 'Two Ts In A Pod' podcast episode, Bravo show alum Monica Garcia revealed that she had received a series of voice notes from her followers about Britani. Monica further claimed that she had never met Britani and she had no idea about who she was but she was left stunned by the voice notes.

The Bravo show alum claimed, "[I've listened] to voice notes of her saying like, 'These [burner accounts], I'm thinking these are all Monica.' And I'm like, 'Why are you doing it? What the hell?'" Monica explained Britani has "several [fan] accounts" gushing over herself and her 'guy' Jared Osmond. She added, "From what people are sending me, it’s like several accounts, like, of fan accounts. I don’t know. Like, Fanning her, fanning the guy."

