Who is Britani Bateman? 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie appeared in stage adaptation of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman is an actress, model, singer, and real estate developer

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 is approaching! In the forthcoming season of the Bravo show, fans will get to meet some new faces along with the familiar ones.

Britani Bateman is one of the new housewives ready to add more drama and spice in 'RHOSLC' Season 5. For those unaware, Britani is a talented actress, model, and singer, who has been in the limelight since childhood.

Talking of Britani's educational qualifications, she pursued a degree in performing arts at Brigham Young University. She ended up graduating from the university at the top of her class with a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts).

After completing her graduation, Britani bagged a recording contract with Disney, performing hit songs like 'Part of Your World' and 'Celebrate the Magic of Disney,' as noted in her IMDb biography.

Then, Britani spent a year in Japan, where she worked at Tokyo Disneyland and featured in several commercials and Japanese soap operas. She even tried her hand at modeling.

The 'RHOSLC' newcomer made her Broadway debut as Ellen in the 'National Broadway Tour of Miss Saigon'. Later on, she starred in various productions at Robert Redford's Sundance Theater, portraying Nancy in 'Oliver' alongside Christopher Lloyd. She premiered the first English adaptation of the French musical 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,' essaying the role of Catherine Deneuve's character opposite Maureen McGovern.

Britani also performed in the stage adaptation of Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and recently shared her thoughts about portraying Belle in a recent Instagram post. "Loved my Disney days more than I can say! Throwback to when I traded my fins for books as Belle in Beauty and the Beast," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britani Bateman (@britanibateman)

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman transitioned from musician to real estate developer

In addition to her work as a singer, model, and actress, Britani Bateman is a real estate developer dedicated to helping people discover their dream homes. Right now, she works as a real estate agent for Summit Sotheby's International Realty.

In addition to this, Britani is also the owner of PURE Productions, a thriving entertainment production company. She co-founded both Groove Merchants and Starwood Development Group. We must say, that this Bravo housewife excels at multitasking, skillfully balancing her roles as an entertainer and entrepreneur.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman transitioned from musician to real estate developer (Instagram/@britanibateman)

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman shares a close bond with Heather Gay

In the fifth season of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', viewers will be introduced to a new cast member, Britani Bateman, who shares a notable friendship with Heather Gay. Britani has been brought into the group through her friendship with Heather.

However, Britani's entry into the social circle won't be entirely smooth. She will find herself clashing with some of the other women in the cast. Mark your calendars for a dramatic season filled with both camaraderie and conflict.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman is a friend of Heather Gay (Instagram/@heathergay)

How many kids does 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman have?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newcomer Britani Bateman is a doting mother to two girls, Olivia Bateman and Taylor Renee Bateman. It seems like her daughters like to live their lives away from the public eye as they hardly make an appearance on Britani's social media pages.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman has two kids (Instagram/@britanibateman)

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 premieres on September 18, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.