'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport fuels drama with Lisa Barlow despite playing it cool

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow reveals her thoughts on Bronwyn Newport's journey

While attending Bravo Fan Fest, The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Lisa Barlow was asked about none other than Bronwyn Newport and her journey on the Bravo show. In an interview with Virtual Realitea, Lisa addressed the current division among the fandom caused by her ongoing feud with Bronwyn, where both women have their share of supporters. When asked about how the fandom has embraced Bronwyn, Lisa stated, "I'm not surprised."

She revealed that she recommended Bronwyn for 'RHOSLC' Season 2, explaining, "I thought she would be a great Housewife." Lisa elaborated, "She filmed with me a little bit, but unfortunately, it didn't work out for her—and that's not shade, that's truth. Until this season. But I think she had a lot of great attributes that you want in a Housewife." Lisa also touched on their current dynamics, adding, "I just didn't expect her to have so many issues with me. I was a little surprised because they're issues from her, not from me." It seems Lisa was careful not to throw shade at her former friend Bronwyn while revealing how she initially recommended her for the Bravo show.

Lisa Barlow reveals she recommended Bronwyn Newport for 'RHOSLC' Season 2 (Instagram/@lisabarlow24)

Bronwyn Newport responds to Lisa Barlow's take on her 'RHOSLC' journey

Taking note of Lisa's statement, Bronwyn quickly took to the comment section of Bravo's post to call out Lisa for her remarks. She wrote, "I love historical fiction story hour with Lisa! Should be its own segment! You and I both know it was nice of you to recommend me, and yes, I talked to Bravo previously. Thank you!"

She added, "But the filming I tried and didn't 'work out' at was actually me just showing up to your son's Fresh Wolf and Utah Foster Care." The comment concluded, "You'd think you'd remember when a friend and her husband supported you and your boys, and not try and paint it now as some failure to launch." The comment seemed exaggerated, as Lisa had only appeared to express appreciation for Bronwyn.

RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport calls out Lisa Barlow for her words (Bravo)

Lisa Barlow reveals why she and Bronwyn Newport are clashing

'RHOSLC' star Lisa was asked about the ongoing clash between her and Bronwyn during an interview with Deadline. Lisa responded, "It has nothing to do with the show. I think it’s a choice for Bronwyn to have a consistent issue with me." She continued, "And if you see, I’m never having an issue with her. I defend her vehemently. I feel like I’ve been a great friend to her. There’s situations you guys don’t even get to see." Lisa then suggested that Bronwyn is likely feuding with her to secure more screen time.

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow reveals why she and Bronwyn Newport are clashing (Bravo)

Lisa Barlow reveals she will ‘stop’ recommending friends for 'RHOSLC'

During an interview with ET, Lisa was asked, “You were Bronwyn’s connection to this group. Any regrets about bringing her into it?” She responded, “I don’t think I’ll ever recommend anyone again.” She continued, “I recommended hundreds, and I think I’m going to stop. There’s a common denominator, and it’s usually hating me. So, we’re done.”