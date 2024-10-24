'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman's jealous ex Jared Osmond sabotages her date with Aaron

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Britani Bateman has recently made her relationship debut with her new beau Aaron at Angie Katsanevas' 25th wedding anniversary party. However, things quickly turned messy when her ex, Jared Osmond, appeared unexpectedly.

Rumors are swirling that Britani and Aaron have gone their separate ways, with many speculating that Jared's arrival played a role. The couple, who initially connected through a dating app, found themselves in an awkward situation that left Britani in tears as she watched her former flame, someone she had cared for deeply.

While Jared seemed to show a lingering interest in Britani, his commitment issue raised major red flags. Instead of supporting her new romance, Jared's appearance felt like an attempt to sabotage the budding connection between Britani and Aaron, leading to an awkward and embarrassing situation that no one had anticipated.

'RHOSLC' star Jared Osmond is a master manipulator

'RHOSLC' star Jared Osmond has professed deep care for Britani Bateman, even admitting that he misses her since their breakup. Yet, his behavior during their relationship tells a different story. Throughout their time together, Jared appeared reluctant to make their romance official, leaving Britani delusional and uncertain about their future.

He blindsided Britani by dubbing her best friend instead of announcing their romance. Jared had also cheated on Britani and to complicate matters further, his actions after betrayal only deepened the wounds. Instead of taking responsibility, he resorted to manipulation, attempting to turn the situation to his advantage while leaving Britani grappling with the emotional fallout.

Was Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond's drama staged?

Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond's tumultuous relationship has taken center stage in the last few episodes, whispers are circulating that their recent drama at Angie Katsanevas' party may have been orchestrated. Justin, Whitney Rose's husband, extended a last-minute invitation to Jared, who made a beeline for the party as soon as he received the call.

When Jared arrived, Britani played it cool, pretending she was caught off guard by his presence. Yet, rather than asking him to leave, she pulled him aside for a heartfelt conversation, revealing how deeply she still cared for him. The entire exchange felt overly dramatic, leaving viewers to wonder if it was all part of a carefully crafted script rather than a genuine moment.

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay knows Britani Bateman's date Aaron

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Heather Gay immediately recognized Britani Bateman's date, Aaron, as soon as he walked through the door. Britani was taken aback when Heather leaped with excitement and wrapped her arms around Aaron, especially since she had never formally introduced them.

Later, in a confessional moment, Heather mused about the tight-knit nature of Salt Lake City, pointing out how everyone seems to be connected in some way. With a playful glint in her eye, she hinted that there might be a history between herself and Aaron, teasing the audience with the tantalizing notion that the city's social web is more intertwined than anyone might realize.

