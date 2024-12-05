'RHOSLC' Season 5 shifts air time: Here’s when to catch all the drama

Bravo’s 'Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City' is moving to an earlier time slot! Season 5 episodes will now air sooner than their previous schedule. Fans can catch the dramatic lives of Salt Lake City’s social elites at the new time, while 'Sold on SLC' takes over the previous slot. This fresh series dives into the complex social dynamics of a brokerage, exploring the agents’ tangled relationships and fierce rivalries.

Meanwhile, 'RHOSLC' Season 5 is nearing its finale, with reunion episodes set to follow. To keep up with Bravo’s weekly excitement, tune in on time and stay updated on these schedule changes!

🚨REMINDER🚨 Starting tonight, #RHOSLC will begin airing at 8/7C followed but the new real estate series #SoldonSLC airing at 9/8C!! ❄️🔑 pic.twitter.com/8gXuaLa6r8 — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) December 4, 2024

When will Bravo's 'RHOSLC' air?

'RHOSLC', previously airing on Wednesdays at 9 PM EST, will now shift to an 8 PM EST schedule. Season 5, Episode 12 premieres on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 8 PM, continuing the drama as the ladies navigate their dramatic social and personal lives. Future episodes will also air at 8 PM instead of 9 PM on Wednesdays.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 is changing its air time (Bravo)

How to stream Bravo's 'RHOSLC'?

'RHOSLC' Season 5, Episode 12 is set to premiere live on Bravo, Peacock, and Netflix, offering multiple viewing options. For those interested in streaming on Peacock, subscriptions start at $7.99/month (+tax) or $79.99/year (+tax). Depending on the chosen subscription tier, Netflix plans range from $6.99 to $22.99/month.

Stream 'RHOSLC' season 5 on Netflix or Peacock (Instagram/@whitneywildrose)

What to expect from Bravo's 'RHOSLC' season 5 episode 12?

Meredith Marks celebrates her bat mitzvah in 'RHOSLC' Season 5, Episode 12, marking a key milestone. Meanwhile, Bronwyn Newport faces backlash for betraying Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas’s trust, sparking tense confrontations. Mary Cosby navigates personal challenges and her strained bond with Meredith, setting the stage for drama and heartfelt moments.