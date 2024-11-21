'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's marriage could be heading into seriously choppy waters

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 stars Todd Bradley and Bronwyn Newport recently faced marriage turmoil documented on the Bravo show. However, the couple is still together in a thriving relationship. Bronwyn and Todd have faced multiple sabotaging rumors and backlash but have always managed to survive the road bumps.

However, the latest episode of the Bravo show gave a glimpse into Todd's controlling behavior, and the mid-season trailer exposed his mean behavior seemingly as the major reason for causing trouble in his marriage to Bronwyn. He notably dismissed his wife's opinion with a cold and dismissive attitude and shouted at her to leave the party in front of her co-stars.

Despite Todd's constant disrespect and mistreatment, Bronwyn never tried to confront him. Instead, she swallowed the insult with a happy face showing nothing is wrong in her marriage but the tension could clearly be felt by her co-stars. The Bravo show star should not bear the weight of her silence and should slam Todd for the cruel treatment she has received.

Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley are still together (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

Bronwyn Newport shares an update on her relationship with Todd Bradley

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport has recently shared a series of photos claiming that everything is fine between her and Todd Bradly. She penned a tribute for her husband and wished, "Happy Meetaversary Todd!" She took the blame for the drama to herself and defended her husband. She insisted that she hated that she put Todd in a position where he was uncomfortable on the Palm Spring trip and not able to be his best self.

She added, "I hate that I had a part in showing our relationship as anything but what it really is! What a wonderful 10 years of fun, laughter, happiness, and sticking by each other through ups and downs!" However, she slammed her co-stars for reacting to Todd's rude behavior and claimed, "Unfortunately, that was not best honored by my girlfriends arguing and my comebacks that only made things worse." She also shared her regrets for her awkward attempts at using "self-deprecating humor in a toast on such a special night."

Bronwyn also revealed how she should have made her anniversary night more special and claimed that she would have expressed how deeply she loves Todd and how he makes her happy. She further noted that she and Todd had good and bad days like a regular couple but she would choose him every day.

Bronwyn Newport shares an update on her relationship with Todd Bradley (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

Todd Bradley impresses Bronwyn Newport with expensive diamonds

Todd Bradly might have been rude to his wife Bronwyn Newport but he knows how to make her happy. He often gifts expensive diamonds and other stuff to keep his wife happy. He recently gifted a $4 million neckpiece by jeweler Norman Silverman to celebrate their 10th anniversary. The necklace measured in at a whopping 170 carats. However, the opera necklace wasn't the only impressive accessory that Todd had gifted to Bronwyn. Todd proposed Bronwyn with a massive diamond ring in 2016 after dating for a few months. Bronwyn wears a round stone silver band studded with diamonds.

Todd Bradley impresses Bronwyn Newport with expensive diamonds (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

