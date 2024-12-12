‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah's prison update hints at early release

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah's prison sentence reduced for a third time

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah has received another stroke of luck. Her prison sentence has been reduced yet again. In January 2023, Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud through a telemarketing scheme involving her company. Following her conviction, she was unsurprisingly dismissed from the Bravo reality show.

However, it appears she'll be released earlier than initially anticipated. According to The Sun, Shah is serving her sentence at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas. Federal Bureau of Prisons records indicate her new release date is November 19, 2027, a month earlier than the previous date of December 19, 2027. Notably, her release date has been significantly reduced from the original 2029 date. While the exact reasons for these reductions remain unclear, it's speculated that Shah's good behavior behind bars may have contributed to the leniency.

'RHOSLC' star Jen Shah's assistant sentenced to 9 months

Stuart Smith, a former associate of Jen Shah, was sentenced to nine months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein. The sentencing followed Smith's conviction on fraud charges related to the scheme, which operated from 2012 to 2021. Stuart is scheduled to report to prison on January 17, 2025.

'RHOSLC' star Jen Shah is teaching fitness classes in the prison

Former 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' cast member Jen has assumed a new role within the prison system. According to Page Six, she is currently instructing fitness classes and makeup tutorials to fellow inmates, including Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos. Her manager, Chris Giovanni, explained that Shah developed a fitness regimen while incarcerated and has since shared her expertise with other inmates.

Are any 'RHOSLC' cast members in contact with Jen Shah?

While Jen's name is rarely mentioned on 'RHOSLC', it seems she's still in touch with some of her former castmates. Meredith Marks recently revealed that she received a phone call from Shah while she was in prison. "Jen called me a few weeks ago from prison," Meredith shared at the time of the November 2024 convention. "And it's my first call from a federal penitentiary. She told me I could check it off my bucket list. And she sounds great. You know, it's a quick call, it was recorded, it's 10 minutes, it gets cut off. But she sounds like she's doing very well."