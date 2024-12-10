'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport sheds light on her father's battle with health issues

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Bronwyn Newport has been navigating a challenging time in her life. On Tuesday, December 10, the reality TV star, 39, shared a heartfelt update on Instagram, shedding light on her father's health. Bronwyn revealed she has been spending more time with her parents, largely due to her father’s battle with Alzheimer’s. She candidly shared that his health has been unpredictable, and a recent fall has added to the family's difficulties.

Posting from the airport, Bronwyn gave a glimpse into her day, writing, "My flight got delayed hours at SFO and while sitting here annoyed I'm neither home or helping at my childhood home, I ran into one of my closest friends unexpectedly and was able to catch up and get some much needed perspective and a pep talk from her..." She ended her note on a hopeful tone, calling the encounter "Angels at the airport."

Bronwyn Newport reflects on her strained ties with daughter Gwen's estranged family

During an interview with E! News, Bronwyn delved into the complexities of her and her daughter Gwen’s relationship with Gwen’s late father’s family. Speaking at an event in New York City, the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star shared, “I have not heard from them directly, but they definitely want to have contact with Gwen. She added, “As she's just kind of turning 18 and becoming an adult, I still want to be involved in managing that communication, but it's also definitely for her to do for herself.”

Did Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley secretly separate?

Court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun reveal that Bronwyn and Todd Bradley lived separately between 2016 and 2018. The revelation emerged in a lawsuit filed by a Utah woman, who alleged she was attacked by one of Bronwyn and Todd’s Boxer dogs in November 2016. According to the filing, Todd was living in San Francisco, California, while Bronwyn resided in Utah with her dog keeper. This detail has sparked speculation that the couple may have quietly separated during that period.

Britani Bateman reveals off-camera chat with Bronwyn Newport

The tension between Britani Bateman and Bronwyn continues to escalate, with Britani accusing Bronwyn of stirring up drama over her career. While Bronwyn has publicly doubted Britani’s Broadway experience, Britani revealed in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show that Bronwyn admitted off-camera to knowing the truth.

This revelation shocked Lisa Barlow, who exclaimed, “That's, like, a lie because she's vehement with me that you never did.” Britani didn’t hold back, saying, “Bronwyn lies. I mean, she's got busted in her lies. And I think that's really embarrassing. She's used to not being held accountable. [ ... ] I just don't know why she targets me with these lies.”