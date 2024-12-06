'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby opens up about the one housewife who hasn’t reached out to her after Robert Jr. scene

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby talks about the support she's received from her fellow co-stars

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby has had a difficult few days following an emotional scene with her son Robert Jr. on the November 27 episode, where he opened up about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health. The moment was heartbreaking, and Mary's 'RHOSLC' co-stars rallied to offer their support. However, one housewife has yet to extend the same kindness.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, December 4, a fan asked Mary whether her castmates had shown support after the emotional scene. "I’ve heard from all of them except Lisa (Barlow)," Mary responded, prompting the audience to react with disappointed "ooohs." "But, you know, I don’t expect to hear from anyone," she added. "It’s fine."

In the heart-wrenching scene, Robert Jr. revealed that he first took Xanax at a party when he was 16 and later mixed the prescription medication with other drugs. Despite these tough times, it seems Lisa has refused to offer her support, which hasn't gone unnoticed by Mary. With tensions running high between the two, Lisa has yet to share her side of the story which she perhaps will open up about soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl)

How is Mary M. Cosby's son Robert Cosby Jr. doing?

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mary shared a heartwarming update about her son. She revealed that he “is doing so good” now. “I am so proud of him. So proud of him,” Mary said. “He did go to rehab. He stayed for a month; he completed it. He did an excellent job. He came out a new person. He did. He came out a new person.”

'RHOSLC' stars Robert Jr and Mary Cosby had an emotional conversation (@bravo)

Mary Cosby allegedly called Lisa Barlow’s son the R-word

According to Page Six, Mary reportedly used the "R-word" to refer to Lisa's 12-year-old son, Henry, during a production dispute among the cast. Sources close to the show suggest that Mary and Lisa have since moved past the incident. Additionally, it seems the moment was not included in the aired 'RHOSLC' episodes.

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby reportedly used the "R-word" (Youtube/Bravo)

Lisa Barlow reveals texts from Mary Cosby

In the 'RHOSLC' September 2023 premiere, Lisa revealed the current state of her friendship with Mary. “Mary and I didn’t really leave things bad, but the last text message I got from Mary wasn’t exactly nice,” Lisa shared on the episode.

Lisa was upset by the message, which prompted Mary to apologize, though the apology was short-lived. “Mary apologized and then took the apology back. She took it back,” Lisa explained on WWHL, going on to explain why Mary withdrew her apology. “Yeah, I didn’t respond fast enough, so she’s like… [she] took it back.”