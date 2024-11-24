Bronwyn Newport threatens explosive drama ahead of ‘RHOSLC’ reunion

Bronwyn Newport's escalating feud with Lisa Barlow is sure to make the 'RHOSLC' reunion even more fiery

Bronwyn Newport isn't holding back when it comes to her tumultuous relationship with Lisa Barlow on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'. In a candid conversation on SiriusXM, Bronwyn expressed her frustration with their feud, saying she will save her sharper words for now in hopes of fixing things at the reunion. "It's really important to me that we fix it," Bronwyn said. "I could be real shady, but I'm going to save it for now, in hopes that we repair it at the reunion. And if she doesn't want to repair it, my mouth can be equally as crazy. So watch out, Lisa," she added.

Their fans are already speculating about what caused the fallout, with many hoping the reunion will either bring resolution or spark even more drama between the two. For some time now, the drama between Bronwyn Newport and Lisa Barlow has been simmering for some time on 'RHOSLC'. In one incident, the tension started when Bronwyn called out Lisa for being unsympathetic regarding her issues which were discussed during one of the group discussions. Bronwyn expressed that Lisa showed no empathy in her comments and often came across as self-centered. The argument escalated when Lisa retaliated by calling Bronwyn a 'drama queen' and accusing her of creating unnecessary drama. Their argument continued throughout the season, with both women taking subtle shots at each other during confessionals and group activities.

One of the most dramatic episodes in their much-publicized feud took place when Bronwyn confronted Lisa publicly at a charity event. Lisa visibly hurt, fired back by calling Bronwyn hypocritical and accusing her of being divisive to the cast. With the reunion looming, fans are anxious to know if Bronwyn and Lisa are going to put aside their differences for the sake of the reunion or if their fiery feud is going to go over the line.

Why did Lisa Barlow ghost Browyn Newport?

Lisa Barlow ghosted Bronwyn Newport after Heather Gay shared her version of a disagreement she had with Bronwyn. This tension started when Bronwyn and Heather clashed during a pre-anniversary trip planning session, prompting Heather to leave Bronwyn's home. Later, Heather recounted the incident to Lisa and Meredith Marks.



When Bronwyn tried to reach out to Lisa before their Palm Springs trip in an attempt to clarify things, Lisa didn't respond to her texts or calls. Bronwyn felt that Lisa was "ghosting" her and siding with Heather without giving Bronwyn a chance to explain her side of the story.



Once the group was assembled in Palm Springs, Lisa's continued defense of Heather further irked Bronwyn, especially when Lisa FaceTimed Heather during the trip. This only made Bronwyn feel slighted and attacked, reinforcing her belief that Lisa was making loyalty decisions without considering both sides of the story.

'RHOSLC' stars Lisa Barlow and Bronwyn Newport are at odds in a heated feud (Bravo)

Lisa Barlow calls Bronwyn Newport the ‘villain’ of 'RHOSLC'

Lisa Barlow referred to Bronwyn Newport as the 'villain' of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5, given their perpetual feud. The tension between them began when Bronwyn clashed with Heather Gay, putting her at odds with Lisa. The situation worsened when Lisa FaceTimed Heather during the group's trip to Palm Springs—a move that Bronwyn viewed as confrontational.

She later spoke about the drama saying that Bronwyn's behavior and attitude put her in the spotlight as the season's villain. "I think Bronwyn may be a little villainous," Lisa said, highlighting how confrontational Bronwyn was and refusing to reconcile some relationships in the camp. The comment reflected how Lisa saw Bronwyn's approach to conflict as the core reason behind the season's drama, particularly about her failure to get over a couple of issues with Heather and her frustration regarding Lisa's loyalty.