Who is Bronwyn Newport? Fashion blogger joins ‘RHOSLC’ Season 5 after turning down Bravo twice

Bronwyn is the newest addition to the ‘RHOSLC’ family on Bravo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Bronwyn Newport is a new cast member joining 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' (RHOSLC) in Season 5. She’s known as a fashion blogger with a close connection to Lisa Barlow, one of the show’s original stars. Bronwyn brings her sharp fashion sense and strong personality to the series, but her journey to join the show wasn’t immediate.

Interestingly, Bronwyn turned down Bravo’s offers to join the cast twice before finally agreeing to be part of the group in Season 5. Despite being new to the show, she’s already making waves. Heather Gay, another key cast member, has expressed her distrust of Bronwyn, accusing her of telling different stories to different people. This has caused tension in the group and set the stage for potential drama as the season unfolds. Bronwyn's background in fashion blogging likely adds a stylish flair to the show, but her arrival has also stirred up skepticism among some of the cast members. Fans are eager to see how she navigates the friendships and conflicts on 'RHOSLC' as the season progresses.

Why was ‘RHOSLC’ star Bronwyn Newport excommunicated by Mormons?

The latest word is that Bronwyn Newport may be joining the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' (RHOSLC), and a rumor goes so far as to say she was excommunicated from the Mormon church because, when she was 19 years old, she had a child out of wedlock.

Premarital sex is a serious violation of the teachings of the Mormon faith, and having a child outside of marriage can bring disciplinary actions. The harshest discipline one can receive from the church is ex-communication. In this regard, the person is cut off from the church and, hence, is denied all the privileges from it such as attending church activities or holding church offices. Through her excommunication, Bronwyn has continued a successful life, pursued fashion, and remained in contact with those in high society, including some of the current cast members of ‘RHOSLC’.

Bronwyn has a daughter through wedlock (Instagram/ @bronwynnewsport)

Heather Gay reveals she ‘can’t trust’ ‘RHOSLC’ star Bronwyn Newport

During the upcoming season of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', Heather Gay shared that she ‘can't trust’ the show's newest cast member, Bronwyn Newport. Bronwyn, a close friend of Lisa Barlow finds herself in hot water with Heather within minutes of her introduction on the show.



In one of the confessionals, Heather questions Bronwyn's trustworthiness by saying that Bronwyn seemed like the perfect kind of friend at first - someone comical, witty, and fashionably trendy that any girl would want as a friend. However, Heather felt that there was something not quite right about her stories. Heather thinks Bronwyn tells different stories to different people in their circle of friends, which is a red flag.



Once, Heather even confronts Bronwyn, "You're gonna need to get your words in order because you have been telling everybody a different story!" At this, Bronwyn didn't back down but told Heather that if she doesn't want her support, then she doesn't have to take it. Heather's suspicions lay the groundwork for conflict between the two in the unfolding of Season 5 of 'RHOSLC'.