From tragedy to true love: How 'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport overcame intense heartbreak to find the light

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport shares a daughter, Gwen, with her ex-boyfriend. However, Gwen's father was absent from her life, leaving Bronwyn to navigate motherhood on her own after he left upon learning about her pregnancy.

At just 18 years old, Bronwyn was in her second year at Brigham Young University when she became pregnant with Gwen. She reached out to her ex-boyfriend's family for support, but instead, they were unsupportive, labeling her as awful, damaged, and shameful. However, Bronwyn's ex, who came from a conservative Mormon family in Salt Lake City, did not defend her during this difficult time. Tragically, he died shortly after Gwen celebrated her second birthday, leaving a void in both their lives. Gwen learned about her father's death through a Facebook post. However, Lisa Barlow, who knew Bronwyn's ex and his family, recognized him immediately upon seeing his picture.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport's ex-boyfriend's family wants to reconcile

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Lisa Barlow took the initiative to contact the parents of Bronwyn's ex-boyfriend, informing them about their 18-year-old granddaughter. Understanding the complexities of family dynamics, Lisa wanted to bridge the gap that had lingered since Bronwyn's past with their son.

Bronwyn's ex-boyfriend's parents expressed a sincere interest in getting to know her and emphasized their desire to reconnect. However, they set a condition for their reconciliation, stating, "only if Gwen’s in a place in her life where she's ready to accept them." This ultimatum left Gwen feeling uncertain about the prospect of connecting with her grandparents.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport found love in her husband Todd Bradley

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport may have been left heartbroken by her ex's betrayal, but she ultimately found the love of her life in her husband, Todd Bradley. The two met at work and instantly connected over their shared background in finance. Despite the 26-year age gap, their love blossomed, leading them to tie the knot and embark on a beautiful journey together.

They wholeheartedly embrace their roles as step-parents, stepping into each other's lives with pride and joy, creating a blended family filled with love and support. Bronwyn has recently celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with a sweet video montage tribute to Todd.

